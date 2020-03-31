Essential to me

Why isn’t the city’s recycling center out on the South Belt Highway open? I would think that’s very essential. And there never is a crowd out there, over one single car or a couple cars at a time.

Get out

I think all local stores should enforce the policy that if you cough without covering your mouth, you are immediately evicted from the store.

Lies, lies

Two days ago, 1,000 people had died from this virus. Now it’s 2,000 in two days. If the president hadn’t lied to the American people that this was a hoax from the beginning, we wouldn’t be in this mess.

Double dip

Again, the American taxpayer and Congress is bailing out the John F. Kennedy Center. The day that they are told that they get this money, they lay off all of their people. What sense does that make? Again, they want the American people not only to give them money, but want to lay off their people so the American people can pay them.

Commercial time

Is it just me, or has anybody else noticed that some of the commercials we watch on television are interrupted by two or three minutes of movies?

Question the model

A computer model is only as good as the data put in. And it’s way off. England has already backed off of it. It’s the same thing they’re doing with global climate change.

An outrage

I urge everyone to call our representatives and express outrage that President Donald Trump is tweeting about his ratings on his daily news conferences. He needs to be acting presidential and worry more about running our country and getting the help states need to control this virus.

Good people

I just heard something on the radio that’s kind of overwhelming. Somewhere, there’s a couple who owns a pizza place and they took out a $50,000 loan to keep their employees going and to deliver pizzas to the hospitals and the firemen in that city. And another person, he and his wife own a drive-in theater and he’s a deacon in a church. He loaned the whole drive-in theater to the church to have church services, so they can park their cars and they sit in their cars and use a movie screen for the church service. Isn’t that something? These people need to be really commended. There’s a lot of good people out there. Let’s work with each other and see what we can do.