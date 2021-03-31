Not so concerned

To the person who is criticizing Republicans for “suddenly” becoming concerned about children at the border, I think that’s legitimate. But isn’t it also ironic that the Democrats are suddenly not concerned about these children?

Wrong crisis

You gotta love the mentality of an administration that says it’s not a crisis to have hundreds of thousands of people illegally crossing our border, but it is a crisis to have to prove who you are to vote.

An ID for all

I would really like a liberal to explain to me why requiring an ID to vote is racist? Do you know any black people who don’t have IDs?

Care about safety

The mask mandate has been overturned, but the virus is still with us. I have been vaccinated and I feel relatively safe, but I still wear my mask for others. Frontline employees face hundreds of strangers a day and increase their chances of infection and spreading disease when they don’t wear a mask. If I enter a business and the employees are all wearing masks, I feel much more comfortable knowing we are all safer. If I enter a business where the employees are unmasked, I just leave. I care about my safety even if they don’t.

A difference

In reply to “Not illegal,” to be clear, there are both refugees and illegal immigrants. Refugees are people who flee their country to find protection elsewhere. In order for refugees to enter the U.S. legally, they must meet certain conditions. If they cross the border without meeting these requirements, they are now illegal immigrants.

Background checks

So everyone on the left is talking about taking away guns. What are they going to do when someone drives a truck into a crowd and kills 85 people, like what happened in France? Stripping freedoms is not the way to go; improving the background check system is.