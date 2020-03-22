Priorities

If people would quit buying cell phones that cost hundreds of dollars for the whole family just because it is a new brand, and tickets to all of the sports games that they can’t afford, maybe they could have had enough money to buy enough food and toilet paper ahead for their family.

Disaster on the way

January was the key month for acknowledging the seriousness of the coronavirus. Instead, Trump acted casually and used his usual egotistical bravado to compliment himself. Short take: He was ill prepared to handle this disaster.

Making a point

This is in regard to “Fanning the flame.” Once again, you nailed it with your editor’s note: Tell that to the Italians. Sometimes you just don’t have any other choice but to step up to the plate and point out the ignorance or misinformed statements of others.

Buried on top

Another terrific job of reporting by the News-Press. I read your article three times about open burning in April and you failed to mention the dates. Typical.

Editor’s note: The first five words of the story said it was “For the month of April.” That’s because open burning is for the entire month of April.

Insiders

Four senators sold stock after January coronavirus briefings, using their privileged information to do some insider trading.

Patient zero

I know the coronavirus started in China, but I have not heard or read who the person was that first contracted it. And had they been traveling or were they a person from China, or where were they when they got it?

Drugs are bad

It’s amazing that people are so afraid of this virus, which I also say is serious, but they never worry what that first marijuana cigarette or that first shot of heroin will do to them. I wonder what the death toll from drugs and this virus are compared to every day.

Dropping the ball

Seems like the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s Office and the Savannah Police Department are using the coronavirus as an excuse not to do their jobs. We’ve got a big enough problem with crime now; it’s probably going to get worse.

All alone

There’s a reason all those elderly people in Italy are dying. It’s because they’re not isolated like the ones here.