Hold on

When you get on Interstate 229 off of Interstate 29, I see the speed limit is 70 mph. I think they need to cut it down to 45 mph because that road is so rough, you’ll break a wheel off.

Stock up

If the Democrats get back in as president, you better start saving for more than toilet paper and food. Hold on for your dear life.

No spin zone

There isn’t any way to spin this new GOP relief bill. This is more corporate bailouts of nearly $500 billion instead of money to the people and to small businesses. It also includes a slush fund for the Trump family.

Home discipline

With all the schools temporarily closed, it seems like students are doing their learning at home, hopefully under supervision of their parents. I suspect that means a return to the educational process of both discipline and religion.

Coward in chief

President Donald Trump calls himself a wartime president, but refuses to mobilize companies to produce masks, gowns and ventilators. In an actual war, would he ask soldiers to find their own guns and make their own tanks? He’s a coward. All inaccurate talk and no useful action.

Living on a prayer

This is for ‘Priorities’ in Monday’s newspaper: Why are you so judgmental? Why do you think that everyone has money? St. Joseph is a city of 70% poverty. People can’t afford to buy food and toilet paper. They live paycheck to paycheck. Where are your priorities?

Editor’s note: According the Census Bureau’s Quick Facts website, St. Joseph has an 18.6% poverty rate. Here’s link to the information: www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/stjosephcitymissouri/POP060210.

Deadly hoax

This virus thing the Democrats pulled off is one hell of a hoax, isn’t it?

Phantom candidate

Come November, I intend to vote for President Trump — and against the media.

Help the poor

Why didn’t the Republicans want to help the poor, the middle class and the older people? At the meeting they had today, the Democrats want to do more for them. That’s why they didn’t get an agreement on what to do about the coronavirus.

Source of the problem

Until and unless China is pushed to give up the so-called wet markets, new viruses every year will be in our future.