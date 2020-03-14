Tossed away

We are now living in a throwaway world where one size fits all. We are all looking for bargains.

Kind of weird

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is investigating Vice President Biden’s son. Vice President Biden’s son already has been investigated and found nothing wrong with him, but Johnson said not to worry. This is not political or anything. He’s investigating Biden’s son with Sen. Lindsey Graham. Doesn’t that make you feel comfortable?

On the surface

What about the newspaper and mail and magazines, in relationship to the coronavirus? What are the possibilities of picking (the virus) up that way? And should we not deal with them?

Editor’s note: Research shows the COVID-19 can live up to 24 hours on a cardboard surface, so a newspaper or mail could be similar. We urge you to wash your hands after handling the exterior of the newspaper or its wrapping and to put your own health first, using your best judgement.

A to Z

It’s amazing how the Democrats are blaming President Donald Trump for the coronavirus and acting as if they were worried about it when just a few months ago, they were blaming Trump for global warming and they were running around telling everyone we only have seven to 12 years to last.

School issue

I’m so fed up with these school systems. It’s ridiculous. They obviously do not teach history, nor mathematics and economics anymore. Otherwise, how in the world could you get Sen. Bernie Sanders supporters?

New tactics

In my school days, the big warning was “duck and cover.” Now it is wash your hands and cough and sneeze in the bend of your elbow.

No test

I’ve been trying to get a test for coronavirus only because I’ve been sick for three weeks and I traveled to the northwest of the United States on a plane and other vehicles. They seem to say there’s no test. The president said anyone who wants a test could have one — but that’s not the case in St. Joe, or Missouri, that I can tell.

Levee repair

I’d like to weigh in about the levees down by Rushville, Missouri. I mean, they need an inspector to go down there and watch these people put this levee back. They cannot compact sand and think it’s going to stay.

Mobilize

Apparently with this new flu, we need to shift all of our resources just like we did in World War II to developing new things for this flu to battle it, whether it’s respirators or to develop a cure for it, just as we’ve done in previous world wars. That’s my thoughts.

Malarkey alert

Did you see that phony speech that Trump put on TV? He could care less whether anybody gets coronavirus. All he cares about is our great the economy is and how good it’s been since he’s been in office. What a bunch of malarkey.