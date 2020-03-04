No contest

The Dems don’t have anyone who can compete with President Donald Trump. He is a master of deliberation, and he does more and better than anyone. It would take a souped-up John F. Kennedy or Barack Obama, with each having a long record of true accomplishments, to compete with him.

TJ all the way

I wanted to congratulate Terry Jordan for some really great articles he’s been doing lately. Those historic articles are really well done and bring back memories for a lot of us. So, TJ, keep up the good work.

Blame game

I was just watching on TV that they’re blaming Trump for this coronavirus. He’s not the one who did it. China was the one that did it. It started over there. So why are they blaming him for a virus going around? This is nonsense. They need to get their priorities straight.

All for nothing

We’ll see what kind of an impact that Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the Russia collusion and the impeachment failure will have on the number of seats that Democrats will lose in the House. All of the roadblocks and the distractions the Democrat-led House created during the last few years to protect Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration will all have been done for nothing.

Scary stuff

Trump’s got a lot of nincompoops in health care offices, his donors or his rich friends, who know nothing about health care. Trump’s putting his political friends in office, and that’s really scary for all of we American people.

Again, Sam

To the person who called Rep. Sam Graves “Do-Nothing Sam,” I’m afraid to disappoint you, but Sam’s gonna be in office until he chooses not to be.

Local search

Oh, please tell me that if the city uses some hiring crew to hire somebody for City Manager Bruce Woody’s position that they don’t do like the school district does and hire people from out of state.

State of disrepair

I was walking by the Civic Arena on Sunday at the chili cook-off. I noticed that the sign on the doors at the hotel, or what used to be the Holiday Inn or Red Lion or whatever you wish to call it, it said the building’s condemned. When did that happen? And why hasn’t there been anything in the paper about it?

Editor’s note: City officials said the building has not been condemned but is secured to protect it while it remains vacant.