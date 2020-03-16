Look alike

This Michael Reagan’s supposed to be Ronald Reagan’s son. He looks more like Frank Sinatra’s son, or maybe Rush Limbaugh’s.

Truth deficit

This is officially the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency. He has blundered and lied about this coronavirus situation beyond belief. No one can trust the presidency of the United States to tell the truth about what’s really going on.

Into darkness

I agree with the letter that stoplights are a safer idea for Downtown traffic. But let me also add that they provide a whole lot of illumination at night. And if you just put stop signs, with no stoplights, it will get even darker downtown — which Downtown doesn’t need.

Correct information

I was interested in the Saturday article about the KCMO mayor not getting to vote. If he would have presented the poll worker with his driver’s license with his photo and correct name on it, I’ll bet he could have been found on the list.

Vote them out

I like “Fresh Blood’s” comment in your paper, but I have one better: I never vote for anyone that is in office. That’s the only way we’ll get term limits. Don’t vote for anybody that’s in office.

Money theory

I’m sure sorry to hear about the NCAA Tournament being canceled. I feel bad for all the players … but I’ll tell you what the reason is: It’s because they will have a limited number of people in the stands and all of a sudden they realized they weren’t going to sell any T-shirts and they weren’t going to sell any hats, they weren’t going to sell any hot dogs, they weren’t going to sell any beer. That’s why they cancelled. It has nothing to do with this coronavirus, it’s all about the money.

No sense

Which rocket scientist on the City Council started this about taking away the stoplights? I swear, where do we find these people? They do some of the dumbest stuff I’ve ever seen in my life. They have no common sense.

Editor’s note: The City Council hasn’t made a vote on it. The decision came from a city traffic commission.

Whopper time

Why are Republicans so enamored with liars? I saw a chart from the Washington Post that showed that President Trump lied 103 times in his first 10 months, while President Obama lied 18 times in seven years. Pretty amazing, don’t you think?

Greetings no more

Walmart needs to let its door greeters go home with pay. You can’t get any more on the front line of this pandemic than they are, and they’re all old and the most vulnerable. Do something for them.