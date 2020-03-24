Job creator

I see a lot of people in “It’s your call” saying, “Why doesn’t the president want to help more poor people instead of the businesses?” If we don’t have businesses, you’re not going to have to worry about helping the poor people because the poor people are not going to have jobs.

Follow God

If we’re following the God that we say we are, why don’t we do what God wants us to do? He says, first of all, bring forth my prayer, everyone say it. And then bring forth my Bible and do what it says. That’s what we need to do.

Got your back

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are trying to pass a Christmas wish list in this pandemic crisis. They want to forgive up to $30,000 to any student who has student loans; they want federal funding for abortions; and same-day voter registrations to fix elections like they did in California back in 2018. The list goes on. These have nothing to do with the pandemic. The Republicans, on the other hand, are trying to put money into the pockets of working families. Remember who had your back when it comes to voting in November.

Halfway there

This is for the editor’s note on “Living on a prayer:” According to the Census Bureau’s quick facts website St. Joe has an 18.6% poverty rate. Well, that’s according to the census taken 10 years ago obviously, and much has changed since then. I based my 70% poverty rate on the amount of free and reduced lunches we serve in St. Joe.

In a bubble

I’m confused. I’m wondering how anybody who’s incarcerated can get the COVID-19. They’re not around anybody or nothing. Explain that to me. Is it in the air or what?

Just shocking

I read this column regularly and I am shocked to learn how poorly informed or totally misinformed the callers might be. They would do better if they would get informed before they express an opinion.

Dying to live

So President Donald Trump has unveiled his solution at last. We will reopen the economy, let the virus run wild through everyone and only 2.5% of the population will die. In the United States, of course, that’s 8 million people. But hey, we’ll save Wall Street! Well, I’ve got news for Trump and the party that puts greed over people — the GOP — I have no intention of dying for Wall Street.

Helping people

Democrats are saying they should give more money to smaller businesses, but the bigger companies hire more people. That gives more individuals jobs. It doesn’t seem right in some ways, but in the long run, it helps more people.