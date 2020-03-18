Works both ways

Michael Reagan said that Democrats in Congress should work with Republicans for the good of the country. Sure, he wants that. But he didn’t tell Republicans to work with Democrats when Obama was president. He was happy that McConnell tried to make Obama a one-term president.

Hard choices

I hear now that doctors may have to decide between patients as who gets a respirator and who doesn’t. I’m just curious where Sarah Palin is. It looks like we finally got those “death panels” she was worried about.

Expand it

The governor of Missouri, Mr. Parson, said we can’t afford Medicaid expansion. Well, when our state is overrun with the COVID-19 virus, and we can’t test or treat the disease because of a lack of insurance for the working poor and the underprivileged, will the governor still say we can’t afford Medicaid expansion? Oh, that’s right. We have the president and the vice president in charge of COVID-19. Good grief.

Early stumbles

If Trump had not been so focused on calling the coronavirus a Democratic hoax, maybe he would have been more focused on how to deal with it.

Old-timers

Why do we need new school buildings? The century old buildings we have now fit in nicely with the 19th century image that St. Joe seems to want to project.

Another alert

This is to “Malarkey alert” in Sunday’s paper: So you’re saying Donald Trump does care some? Because you said he “could care less.” Well, I couldn’t care less what the crazy Democrats are saying. When he said no flights from China, (you called him) racist. Now he’s not doing enough. Which is it?

Downfall

Our children can’t appreciate what we give to them because they’ve never had to do without it. Just as this generation can’t appreciate what it means to have a union and modern plumbing and democracy, because it’s always been there. It’s going to be our downfall.

Just ask Duke

People keep wanting the government and the president to do something about this virus, but the individual has to do their part and their share also. But as John Wayne would say, that’ll be the day.

Rolls and rolls

I’m confused about these people buying carloads of bathroom tissue, and I was just wondering how many rolls it takes for one trip to the bathroom?