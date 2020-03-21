Battling a virus

China reported yesterday no new cases of the coronavirus. The challenge is, can America do the same thing?

Money for nothing

Trump has pushed the deficit to $1 trillion and we don’t have anything to show for it. No new infrastructure, no great social programs and virtually no CDC to protect us from this pandemic.

Cure for them

You just wait and see. We got lawmakers testing positive, so there will be a cure any day now.

Global alert

Trump wants to call the virus the “Chinese virus.” It may have started in China, but it’s not a Chinese virus, at least not anymore. It’s a worldwide virus.

Principled stand

If you receive $1,000 check from the government and you’re against socialism, I’m happy to take it off your hands. I want to help you stick with your own principles.

Many causes

Any day now, someone on CNN or MSNBC will claim to have proof that the coronavirus was caused by, you guessed it, racism.

Spare a square

This is about all the buying up of all the toilet paper and all these products people are storing away. I think this comes back down to the old saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” In this case, if you don’t need it, don’t buy it. It’s that simple.

Keep your distance

I was shocked last night. I went out and filled the vehicle up with gas after I figured there would be the least amount of traffic. There were groups of 20 and 30 kids all up and down the Belt at their favorite hangout places, starting at the south McDonald’s, all the way up to the one by East Hills. What is wrong with these kids and what is wrong with their parents?

Inspiration

I’m responding to the caller … who mentioned John Wayne. Buddy Holly and his friends went to see “The Searchers,” a movie starring John Wayne in 1956. Several times throughout the film, Wayne said, “That’ll be the day.” The repeated phrase stuck with Holly and he wrote the song “That’ll be the day,” and it became his first number one hit.