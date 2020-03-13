Collapse

Socialism is fine as long as you are using someone else’s money, but when that runs out, your country collapses and no one has anything.

Fresh blood

I have a comment in regard to what’s best for the country. Let’s vote every longtime congressman and senator out of office, bring in some fresh minds that could work together, and that would really be a good start.

No heart

Don’t listen to anything President Donald Trump says. First of all, he don’t know what he’s talking about. He lies all the time to make himself look good. He doesn’t care about coronavirus. All he cares about is the stock market, because it makes him look good. He could care less about these people dying.

We want it

Somebody needs to tell Ken Newton that all of the Democrats want a single-payer system. They’re just simply voting for somebody that they feel is best for beating Trump. We’re going to have a single-payer system in the future, because the entire modern world has this system and they don’t want our system. It is the best system for the people. And that’s just what’s going to happen.

Miles and miles

When someone has a problem comprehending anything, the eyes will give you away every time. They have a blank stare — just like Joe Biden has. Everyone sees it and knows it. This is a very sad and serious problem.

Citizens

Liberals are so totally wrong. They say the United States is a nation of immigrants. No, the United States is a nation of citizens.

Obvious chief

Trump’s just telling people on TV to stay calm, the coronavirus is gonna calm down and go away. Then the doctors and the head medical scientists in the world are getting on TV saying this disease is going to spread, it’s going to go all over the United States, and there will be a number of people die. Does Trump realize what he’s saying? Does he realize he’s telling people to act kind of like normal, and they’ll go out and die?

Early warning

I see one good thing about this new virus scare. Now I know why I kept buying toilet paper every time it was on sale. I just knew something bad was going to happen to us.