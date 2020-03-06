Just wondering

We’re just wondering if when President Donald Trump leaves office and goes to all his court cases that he will be indicted on, and is convicted of and goes to prison, if he will still have Secret Service protection or if he will lose that.

Small sample

I am not saying that this virus thing isn’t important or scary, but good Lord, there is more than 300 million people in this country and how many billions over the entire world? You would think that people were dropping like flies, the way they’re talking about it all the time.

Calling all cars

I was driving up the Belt Highway and about got blown away by two cars racing up the Belt, almost got hit by one as he came around me. I was wondering where the police are at night when these cars are out, running around like crazy. … There’s going to be a lot of accidents. Where’s our Police Department? You never see them out on the streets at all.

Welcome to the jungle

It might be a good idea for St. Joseph’s grass patrol to drive by the corner of Woodbine and Cook roads. The northeast corner is so blocked with vines and undergrowth that you can hardly see around the corner. And with the new school out at Cook Road, it’s becoming quite a challenge to drive there.

In the book

About the piece in the paper about the locusts: If they would look in their Bibles, it’s in Exodus 10, starting at verse 4. … So tell these people who don’t believe in the Bible or call us Bible thumpers to look it up for yourself.

Getting smaller

The new St. Joe Live that you put out on Thursdays, I don’t care for it. I liked the little booklet because you could take it with you and look at it, and you don’t have any of the Kansas City area stuff in there either. And it just is getting smaller and smaller with more advertisements.

Near miss

We just drove by U.S. Highway 36, where all of the wind turbines are at, and there was a big bird flying toward one. And I thought, ‘Surely that’s going to hit it!’ But amazingly enough, he didn’t. He flew right by it, just like it was a tree. So is there really a problem with those things hitting birds? I think not.