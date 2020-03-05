La La Land

It is a hard decision for the Democrats: A socialist, or someone who seems to be in La La World. God only knows who either would pick for vice president. That is the tricky question here.

Question of dignity

Does the dignity of the office of President of the United States mean anything to anyone anymore? How many people do you hear refer to Trump as President Donald Trump? He doesn’t deserve to be called president.

Lump of coal

I was just watching on TV and it said Mike Bloomberg created a lot of jobs, but then turned right back around and said he closed all the coal mines. Well, that put people out of work. It didn’t make jobs for them; he took people’s jobs. They need to get his story straight. … We don’t have anybody running for our president. Nobody. They’re not saying what they’re going to do for the country. We are really in bad shape, people, because no one is for the people.

Homeless in St. Joe

It was the city fathers who had invited the homeless to St. Joseph with open arms, not the citizens of St. Joseph. I think it ought to be the responsibility of the city fathers to deal with the homeless, instead of helping them out.

Half a deck

Joe Biden’s wife wants to be the first lady so bad. This is worse than watching a soap opera. The Democratic Party will pick Joe Biden as vice president because they know he is not playing with a full deck up above. It is an embarrassment to watch him.

Spring forward

I, for one, would like to see this daylight saving time garbage end. Are there any others who feel this way?

Blame schools

Parents put their full trust in our educators, hoping that they will instill the same faith-based ideals that have made we Americans a great people. Somewhere along the line, they have been betrayed. We have been betrayed. For decades now, our children have been hijacked, and they are not allowed to believe what is written in our history books and other sources of education from our past. It is no wonder these students can’t answer simple questions about government or history. It is no wonder that these kids will be voting for Sen. Bernie Sanders.