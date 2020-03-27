Limited supply

I notice that New York is requesting 30,000 of these respirators. Does anyone know how many respirators Mosaic hospital has around here for citizens of Buchanan County?

Both sides

I watch both sides of the news coverage on the coronavirus. If you listen to one side, Republicans want to have a bunch of corporate welfare and the Democrats think there needs to be more guidelines and supervision. That’s fair. But if you watch other news coverage, the Democrats are the ones pushing for a bunch of tax credits for green energy, perks for unions and similar things that make really no sense in a virus bill. That’s just the way it goes. Both sides have their problems.

Fill it up

Now would be a good time for the city and the state to get out and fill potholes since everybody’s on a lockdown because of this coronavirus. There’s not a lot of traffic out, so now would be an excellent time to start filling potholes, especially on Frederick Boulevard and Woodbine Road.

Cafeteria plan

If they’re gonna open the schools on Tuesday, complete with cafeterias, are they going to lift the ban on social distancing for all the restaurants and reopen those? Since the schools will obviously have the cafeterias open, unless they’re going to run a shortened day with no meals.

Editor’s note: The earliest the St. Joseph Public Schools could open is Monday, April 6. That is not a certainty.

Negative thoughts

People just can’t leave President Donald Trump alone. They probably are thinking they’re gonna go to hell, because they can’t go to church with over 10 people. Pray at home like I do. I don’t need 11 people. Don’t you know that God sees how selfish you are in your heart? The president is trying everything he can to protect us and try to help us keep a positive attitude. So keep on thinking negative and see what else you can come up with tomorrow that’s wrong.

Help the most

I don’t understand why some people are willing to pay for insurance to a big capitalist insurance company that will fight you for every claim you turn in, but not willing to pay it to the government for insurance for all. I mean, you’ve got to pay for it one way or another. We might as well do what helps the most people.

Southern virus

I’m hearing about the coronavirus in Asia and Europe and the United States. I don’t hear anything about it in Africa or South America. Are the warmer countries immune, or are we just not hearing about it? Does that mean that when we warm up here, it will go away?

Editor’s note: The World Health Organization reports 2,400 cases in Brazil and more than 1,100 in both Chile and Ecuador. Cases are beginning to be reported in Africa, but the official numbers are not large right now. South Africa announced a nationwide lockdown.