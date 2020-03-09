Going septic

Here we go again. Sewer repairs, sewer repairs, sewer repairs. Why doesn’t the city let homeowners install a septic system? It’s more green, it’s more effective and puts less waste in the existing storm water systems. It could be city code inspected and save people all the fuss.

Mr. Know-It-All

I’m thinking since President Donald Trump knows all about the coronavirus, knows more than the doctors, and since he said earlier knew more than the generals, let’s send him over there with a few of his Republican senators and show them how it’s done.

Penalty time

Saturday’s News-Press listed eight persons who were served warrants on failure to appear in court. Is there any penalty when you don’t show up for court? It certainly takes a lot of police time serving these warrants for people who just ignore the initial warrant. There should be a hefty penalty for these.

A big step

Can you imagine how many more people would be infected with the coronavirus if Trump hadn’t stopped people coming from China when he did? I think the man deserves a lot of credit for being a little smarter than people thought he was in the beginning.

Bizarre chief

Trump is now on his fourth chief of staff in a little over three years. How can any American take Trump seriously? Only one word can describe Trump: Bizarre.

Time to march

On TV, Sen. Bernie Sanders says Trump is the most corrupt president in U.S. history. Bernie, what was that Russian flag doing in your office? Why change the free enterprise system to a socialist collective system when Trump has made it work better than any president in my lifetime? Bernie, get the hell out of this country and go to Russia, Cuba or Venezuela where you belong, and take the Democratic Party with you.

Declaw measure

Cities in California, including Los Angeles, San Francisco and West Hollywood, the city and county of Denver and the whole state of New York have banned declawing cats. Many states, many countries that we would consider behind us also have outlawed the declawing of cats. I wait for the day when Missouri is at the forefront of such a humane thing. I feel I will wait forever.