A plan for losing

It was laughable to watch Elizabeth Warren claim that her candidacy for president failed because of sexism. Here’s what I would try next time. Don’t lie about the fact that you are an American Indian, or that your dad was a janitor, or the fact that your kids went to private school. Also, don’t propose Medicare for all. We have no plan on how to pay for it. And you lie about the fact that it’s going to increase people’s cost and their taxes. Maybe if you did that, you wouldn’t come in third in your own state.

Royal frauds

Harry and his wife Meghan didn’t want to be royalty anymore, but they want to cash in on the fact that he was born royalty. They are such frauds. Why people want to be around them beats me. It shows one’s intelligence, I guess.

A sequel

I heard that Jim Carrey was upset because he wasn’t invited to the first Bernie Sanders-Joe Biden debate. He heard they were filming a new “Dumb and Dumber.”

Bernie’s free stuff

Just like Democrats stereotype the typical Trump supporter, I can do the same for Bernie Sanders’ followers. Many are college students who are up to their necks in student loan debt. Their credit cards are maxed out and by the time they pay for their tattoos, their vaping supplies, the Starbucks coffee and lottery tickets, there’s little money for food. Bernie Sanders, like a Pied Piper, has suckered them into believing that he will lead them to the promised land where everything is free, and they won’t have to work for it. Sanders has one foot in the grave and he will be 6 feet under when his followers realize that they have been lied to.

Number two

I did not mean the Democrats want Biden for vice president. They want him to be president so they can pick his vice president. That way they can take over to be president when he loses it completely, which he is about do.

Sooner the better

Sen. Chuck Schumer ... the sooner the people of New York get rid of him, the better it will be for New York, the United States and the world.

The others

I believe that we all have prejudices. It may be in our DNA. ‘The other’ always seems threatening to us. The measure of your intelligence is how you act on those prejudices.