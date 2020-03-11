Small enemy

Nuclear war, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes and hurricanes — who would have believed that a virus would be the cause that has brought the entire world to its knees.

Thanks to Rush

The stock market crash had nothing to do with coronavirus. It was because Saudi Arabia and Russia have a price war going on for oil. It’s now down to $31 a barrel. That’s what the stock market’s all about. I don’t know why it is the news can’t seem to get anything right. Thank God we’ve got Rush Limbaugh to straighten us out.

Talking numbers

Let’s talk numbers. So far this year, 18,000 people have died from the flu. By the end of the year, that number is expected to be 80,000, which is an average for the last few years. And now we’re having this mass insanity about a virus where 21 people have died — which is a tragedy, no doubt about it — but I would think you’d be a lot more worried about the flu. The regular flu is killing people like crazy.

Editor’s note: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told a House Oversight Committee on Wednesday that COVID-19 is about 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.

In the Navy

They don’t want you to go on cruise ships because of the close proximity of people. What about our Navy?

Pushing germs

Shoppers who refuse to use the free disinfectant wipes to wipe off the handle of their shopping carts are fools. It is people like you who will continue to spread the coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

Shameful act

Trump said it’s not his fault that some Americans on a cruise ship contracted be coronavirus, and they should not be added to the number he is responsible for. He can’t disown them like that. There are still Americans. Any president should know that.

Quality work

I’m calling about the proposed bond issue for bridge replacements. There’s no doubt in my mind that the bridges and sewer lines need replacement or repairs due to old age. I just hope the city hires an experienced, well-qualified quality control supervisor to evaluate the work.