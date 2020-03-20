Sleepless nights

How can people like Nancy Pelosi sleep at night knowing that outside her luxurious gated living quarters live thousands of homeless Americans, sprawled out on sidewalks in tents and cardboard boxes, and garbage and feces all around them? Pelosi has spent the last three plus years plotting to derail President Trump. Yes, she is a person full of compassion, who is so concerned about the downtrodden. Many believe that she will be re-elected.

Check the checker

This is in response to the comment about the Washington Post fact checking presidents and the number of lies they’ve told. What I wonder is who’s fact checking the Washington Post? That could be a very interesting page.

Impact of virus

My company is cutting hours for over half of our plant due to coronavirus concern. If they’re truly worried about our health, how come they’re not cutting hours across the board?

Union largess

When your company cuts your hours and you bring home less pay, but your union president refuses to answer whether he will take a cut in his pay, that says a whole heck of a lot about how you’re valued by your company and your union.

Pollen patrol

Oh boy, we have another problem besides the virus. The allergy season has started. I never know the difference between a cold or allergies — now I have to wonder if it’s the virus. I always knew my head was my weakest part.

Another disaster

The social distancing ban in the community will last until it’s time to sandbag the levees along the Missouri River. Then, at that time, we’ll be able to be around as many people as necessary.

Mind games

This goes out to “In his mind:” They didn’t turn down a million test kits from the World Health Organization, but they did turn away tests that weren’t FDA approved, that were giving on an average of 14 to 15% false positives.

No clue

I’ve been watching the news here lately on this coronavirus. You know, it’s really amazing how much parents are so detached from their children, when parents have to call and ask a professional, “Hey, how do I entertain my child? How do I do his homework or her homework? How do I spend time with my child?” … Parents do not have a clue how to take care of their kids nowadays.