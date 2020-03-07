Right brain guy

It seems as though Sen. Josh Hawley suffers from selective memory. He can remember what Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer did but he can’t remember what President Donald Trump does.

All about guns

Democrats wonder why we conservatives are willing to fight for our Second Amendment rights. How about the Democrats who want to flood our country with millions of immigrants and immediately give them voting rights and citizenship? Then the liberals want to abolish the electoral system and elect future presidents using the popular vote. That would guarantee no Republican would ever hold office again. Now the Democrats are trying to divide the Supreme Court. Heck yes, we are hanging on to our guns.

Auditor speed-dial

After reading about the financial problems at Missouri Western, was this the result of mismanagement by the previous administration or was the board not paying attention? Sounds like another job for the state auditor.

First lady

Joe Biden’s wife would make a great first lady. She’s actually an intelligent professor who can speak and have real thoughts.

Going national

I think there should be a national primary where everybody votes on who should be running for president instead of having primaries scattered over a month. I mean, look at it now. We’re coming up on the 10th on our primary here in Missouri, and there’s only two candidates left. I would have liked the choice of being able to choose from all the others too. I feel a little slighted. How did it come about just a couple of states get to decide who are the final two to be running? I think we need a national primary, and cut the campaigning season shorter.

Drilling deep

Buchanan County, the wind is calling. I mean, can you believe it? “Oh, it’s all subsidized.” Now solar is the cheapest. Say goodbye, coal. And by the way, I just want to reiterate, how stupid can a town be to drill wells when you’re on a river. Oh my god, you people are just making me ill.

Editor’s note: After the Flood of 1993 knocked out water service to the entire city, those wells were drilled to make St. Joseph’s water supply more reliable in the event of another major flood.