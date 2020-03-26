Distance at school

I appreciate how the school board is observing the social distancing guidelines and really do appreciate all of the work that they do. But I’m wondering if they actually start school back up on April 6, how they expect social distancing to work in crowded classrooms and on crowded school buses. Just curious, and if they don’t find a way, I’m wondering if they’d be willing to supervise those crowded classrooms and crowded buses.

Gouging details

About price gouging: Who will actually enforce the rules? Who decides the market values? And what are the penalties if it’s violated? Didn’t see any of those in the news story.

No greed

Here are my priorities for the time we’re in. First priority for the safety and health products is the hospitals, second priorities is the nursing homes and veterans homes, then senior citizens. All the rest of us would just need to suck it up and get rid of your greed.

Good luck

As anyone can see by the numerous empty shelves in stores, we are definitely in a panic in this city. So far we haven’t been hit by the virus. That doesn’t mean we won’t be. However, I’m sure the president will keep us totally informed since he’s on the news every single day. Good luck, people.

Call to eliminate

I think “It’s your call” should be eliminated. There is so much stuff in that that is not factual at all, just opinions, and it’s causing more dissension.

Editor’s note: This feature is published on a page devoted to opinion.

Explain it

This is a response to “No spin zone,” regarding the corporate bailout being a slush fund for the Trump family. What kind of hat did you pull that out of? Because in fact, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi want to make our economic rescue package a donation of $35 million to the Kennedy Center. Now explain that.

Listen to experts

Now President Donald Trump is wanting to return America to normal by Easter. Why doesn’t Trump listen to the greatest expert on contagious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and all other medical experts? Is Trump trying to destroy our nation? God save us from this man.

Cuomo’s moment

The coronavirus pandemic has made New York Gov. Cuomo a daily fixture on television, giving him the opportunity to show off his prestigious leadership skills. Prediction: The Democratic Party, noting Joe Biden continually stumbles every time he has a public appearance, will ditch him after the first bout in Milwaukee and turn to Cuomo as a presidential nominee in 2020. Let’s see what happens.