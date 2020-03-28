Wake up

You think President Donald Trump’s not playing politics on a daily basis? Today he came out and said he wants to open this country up in 15 days. Today is the deadliest day of this epidemic in the United States ever, and Trump’s broadcasting how he wants to open the whole country up? Come on, people, wake up. Trump is just playing politics with your life. He does not know what he is talking about.

A heavy price

Our country is now first in the world in COVID-19 cases, and our massively ignorant president doesn’t believe hospitals need that many ventilators. He is criminally negligent for not ordering production of medical equipment under the War Powers Act. And with every passing day, Americans die because he has never understood or taken this pandemic seriously.

Editor’s note: According to the Associated Press, President Donald Trump issued an order Friday that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act.

Touching story

I just wanted to say how much I appreciated reading the article about Rod Powell, the St. Joseph native who died from the virus in Colorado. My heart goes out to his sister and his friends and family, and it was such a touching story. I just wanted to somehow thank his sister. Thank you.

Silence is deafening

What about Rep. Sam Graves and Sen. Roy Blunt, what are they doing? Do they think this virus will just go away? Like Trump said, when people start dying like flies, then they might do something.

Shame on Harvard

It is disgraceful that Harvard, which got a $40 million endowment from one of their people, has laid off all of the little people there. You can’t use part of that $40 million to pay those people? You want Americans to pay those people. That is shameful.

Still at zero

Is anyone curious as to why we have no positive test results for the coronavirus? Is Mosaic or Heartland, whoever they are, even testing people?

Editor’s note: As of Wednesday evening, 81 people have been tested at Mosaic Life Care, with 49 of those confirmed negative and 32 still pending results. On Friday, Northwest Health Services confirmed the first case in St. Joseph. That information is updated on a regular basis.

Youth factor

Since they have found that this virus no longer discriminates and kids are just as susceptible to getting it, why are they going to consider opening the schools and exposing our most precious resource to something we don’t even know the consequences of completely yet?

Editor’s note: On Friday, the St. Joseph School District announced that schools would remain closed through Friday, April 24.