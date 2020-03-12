Our only hope

Compared to the two frail, old white men, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard seems the only hope that the Democratic Party has. I hope they wake up and nominate her instead.

Catch a thief

The cops are really good at arresting people for failure to appear in court and minor traffic violations and drug possession, but they rarely catch a car thief or a burglar.

Pay question

I just read that the St. Joseph School District is going to be giving staff a $500 raise. I’m just wondering: I’m “staff,” I work for the lunchroom, but I only make $1,000 a month. Am I going to get a $500 raise? Or is that just for the people who sit behind a desk?

Editor’s note: It’s for teachers, who are often in front of a desk, and other certified staff. The SJSD Nutrition Services staff will negotiate their salaries separately since they are part of a collective bargaining unit.

Fresh air

How refreshing it is to read about Mosaic going for a program to help COPD patients. I know several people with COPD and exercise is an important part.

Feeling sorry

I’d like to speak about the person who called in about the first lady’s accent and use of the English language compared to Joe Biden’s wife, who is a college professor. The president’s wife speaks five languages fluently, and I feel sorry for a person that is that narrow- and small-minded.

Focus on religion

I’d like to know what good it is to pass a conversion therapy ban if it does not include the religious groups. It’s the religious groups that use conversion therapy to try to change their children into heterosexuals because that’s what their God wants.

Reality check

In the last three years, we’ve had hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes in part of this country or the world. Now the coronavirus. It all must be President Donald Trump’s fault. He’s done it all. And that’s what made the national debt go up trillions of dollars. Okay, liberals, wake up. It’s not his fault. … Get off your soapboxes, and get a little check with reality.

First in something

I’ve had my property burglarized two times and the police said there’s nothing they can do about it. I’ll tell ya, St. Joe has got to be the crime capital of the world.

On parade

It would be nice if they would start thinking about canceling the Apple Blossom parade. We need to get the city locked down and safe.