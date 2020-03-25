Insanity

I see the Democrats complaining about the corporations getting part of the money. Gee, don’t corporations hire millions of people in this country? My paycheck came from a corporation. I was always glad when my corporation did well because I knew my check was secure. The Democrats are absolutely insane.

Be the best

So if America had a highly educated president, like President Barack Obama was, we wouldn’t be dealing with this situation. But it’s obvious that this president is not mentally stable enough or educated enough to handle a situation like this, or a crisis like this. It is really the ultimate failure.

Limits on food

I notice the City Council is doing something about the price gouging. Well, maybe they need to do something about these people hoarding the food, you know, going in and getting all the toilet paper and milk and such. They need to limit it to two loaves of bread, a gallon of milk and stuff like that so other people can have food. Maybe the City Council needs to check into that too.

Up next

Mark Levin said that the Democrats want the airline industry to be carbon neutral by 2025. That is absolutely impossible. They want to shut down the airlines, and I guarantee you, gasoline-powered cars are next.

An honest man

The viruses when Obama was in office — Ebola, SARS, swine flu — nothing was canceled, suspended and the stock market was smooth sailing, because Obama was honest and competent, and Americans could trust his leadership in a crisis.

Outside the box

I’m calling in about the virus. I wondered if any one considered leasing the Downtown hotel and checking on Lake Contrary and Hyde schools? They all would have kitchens in them, too.

Flaw in system

Quite a few senior citizens don’t benefit from the early morning shopping hour. Many elderly people can’t drive in the dark.

Too close

I just drove by Family Guidance and there are 80 to 100 cars in the parking lot for that small building on 22nd Street. Seems like the last thing they should be doing is gathering in one building and then going out and servicing individuals across our community.