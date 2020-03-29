Bunch of rubbish

This town has about 70,000 people, according to the population size when you come into it, so conservatively speaking that’s probably 35,000 housing units. As far as I’m concerned, that’s 70,000, minus two people, that are too lazy to pick up the rubbish lying in the street, their gutters, the front yard or even under the front door of their car. Yet you stand in line to get your free handouts from the government. You people disgust me.

Editor’s note: Well, let’s give a shout-out to those two people.

Keeping us informed

I know the News-Press said that they were going to go to a four issue per week delivery, but so far they’ve been bringing it to my door every day. And during this period of quarantine, that’s so important. So I just want to give a big shout-out to the News-Press for keeping us all informed. Thank you!

Diagramming sentences

When communicating with people, it’s important to listen to the whole conversation and not just take one sentence and run with it. President Trump said he is wanting to return to normal by Easter, but he did not say we are going to return. It’s also important to look at the verbs and understand what someone is truly saying. It is narrow-minded to take one sentence and run with it and then bring accusations.

Go big

The president always uses superlatives to describe his work. He’s right. He is the greatest — the greatest threat to the health of our nation and its people.

Christmas season

Mrs. Pelosi, please tell me how $75 million for the Endowment of the Arts and $75 million for NPR has anything to do with the coronavirus? You are ridiculous and a liar. We don’t need that stuff in this bill.

Small example

Anyone who believes that Obama was honest and trustworthy needs to get their head screwed on straight. He was one of the most corrupt, dishonest and inept presidents in history. Obamacare is just a small example. Hillary Clinton’s another.

Buried in green

We have regularly gone to the St. Joe city recycling thing on the South Belt Highway, and we were told that it is being closed during all this times of peril and stuff. What are we supposed to do with our recycling? Is a city going to be buried under recycling?

Monkeys fly

Okay, let’s be honest, if I were to say Wicked Witch of the West, whose face and name would come to mind? Yep. Great minds think alike. Keep your fingers crossed — maybe someone will drop a house on her.