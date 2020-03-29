Bunch of rubbish
This town has about 70,000 people, according to the population size when you come into it, so conservatively speaking that’s probably 35,000 housing units. As far as I’m concerned, that’s 70,000, minus two people, that are too lazy to pick up the rubbish lying in the street, their gutters, the front yard or even under the front door of their car. Yet you stand in line to get your free handouts from the government. You people disgust me.
Editor’s note: Well, let’s give a shout-out to those two people.
Keeping us informed
I know the News-Press said that they were going to go to a four issue per week delivery, but so far they’ve been bringing it to my door every day. And during this period of quarantine, that’s so important. So I just want to give a big shout-out to the News-Press for keeping us all informed. Thank you!
Diagramming sentences
When communicating with people, it’s important to listen to the whole conversation and not just take one sentence and run with it. President Trump said he is wanting to return to normal by Easter, but he did not say we are going to return. It’s also important to look at the verbs and understand what someone is truly saying. It is narrow-minded to take one sentence and run with it and then bring accusations.
Go big
The president always uses superlatives to describe his work. He’s right. He is the greatest — the greatest threat to the health of our nation and its people.
Christmas season
Mrs. Pelosi, please tell me how $75 million for the Endowment of the Arts and $75 million for NPR has anything to do with the coronavirus? You are ridiculous and a liar. We don’t need that stuff in this bill.
Small example
Anyone who believes that Obama was honest and trustworthy needs to get their head screwed on straight. He was one of the most corrupt, dishonest and inept presidents in history. Obamacare is just a small example. Hillary Clinton’s another.
Buried in green
We have regularly gone to the St. Joe city recycling thing on the South Belt Highway, and we were told that it is being closed during all this times of peril and stuff. What are we supposed to do with our recycling? Is a city going to be buried under recycling?
Monkeys fly
Okay, let’s be honest, if I were to say Wicked Witch of the West, whose face and name would come to mind? Yep. Great minds think alike. Keep your fingers crossed — maybe someone will drop a house on her.
He blames Obama. He blames impeachment. He blames Democrats. He blames the media. He blames the deep state. He blames governors & mayors. He blames China. And today he blames our doctors & nurses, actually accusing them of stealing masks.
He’s such a coward.
Over 2000 people dead and Trump is virtually silent on this via Twitter. Instead he says this.... “President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of ‘The Bachelor.’.........
Dr Fauci is on record with a concern that between 100,000 and 200,000 Americans may die and our Presidunce is tweeting about his ratings. What an effing loser!
“If we have between 100,000 and 200,000 we’ve all together done a very good job,” Trump says, about up to 200,000 Americans dying of #COVID19“
Trump, Thursday: “I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.”
Reporter, today: “You’ve said repeatedly that you think some of the equipment that governors are requesting they don’t actually need.…”
Trump: “I didn’t say that. I didn’t say that. I didn’t say that
