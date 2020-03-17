TV to the rescue

With all of this news 24/7 about how to get the virus and then how to die from it, I am sure glad for Law and Order reruns.

You said it

I wonder why everybody is buying all of this toilet paper. They must be full of something…

Unbelievable

I wish someone would explain to me why everyone is so excited over what the glorious leader said just several weeks ago was a Democrat hoax. Now it turns out it’s a pandemic. Kind of makes you wonder about whether or not you can believe what he says.

Closing time

I wish the school district and Missouri Western would consider the health of the whole community, the elderly and the immune compromised, and close those schools for the rest of the year. It made me physically sick to see the East Buch kids playing a tournament, potentially spreading a virus amongst healthy carriers that will eventually make its way back to their own grandparents and other compromised people in the community. All of the schools should be shut down now to stop the transmission.

Editor’s note: It was not our school district’s call to continue with the state basketball tournament. The SJSD has decided to close schools until April 3 at this point. MWSU extended its spring break until March 23.

In his mind

Isn’t it amazing watching Mr. Trump go on television and brag about what an amazing job he’s done with the coronavirus when everyone in the nation understands that he has blundered this entirely from the very first day? He turned down a million test kits from the World Health Organization because he was in denial and trying to hide the fact that the pandemic was coming here. Sad.

Stepping up

A message for all those that are critical of black athletes in America: Many NFL and NBA players are stepping up and donating millions of dollars for the lower workers at the stadiums for meals to poor people during this pandemic.

Election looms

I bet the Democratic Congress is wishing this virus happened toward November instead of now. You know, they’d love to try to put off the election since they can’t win. They’d love to say, “Oh, we can’t have an election. This virus is just too dangerous.” Yeah, you’re not going to win anyway.