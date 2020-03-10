No say

I agree with your previous caller about how our candidates are picked. There were several in that group whom I would have been really interested in and was kind of excited about and one by one, they dropped out. These final two are not even my second third, or fourth choices. And I don’t feel like I got much of a say on the deal.

Romantic Moscow

Oh, Sen. Bernie Sanders goes on a honeymoon to Moscow. You guys reading anything into that like I am?

Editor’s note: Sanders did travel to the Soviet Union shortly after his marriage and called it a “strange honeymoon.” The official purpose of the trip was to establish a sister city relationship with Burlington, Vermont.

For the kids

When Adolf Hitler first started getting control in Europe, he said, “Go through the children.” It’s exactly what that other caller was talking about. They are brainwashing our children through education, and they know no difference. And we are letting it happen. This generation will be taking over our country in a few years.

Secret police

There’s an interesting contrast in two accident reports in Sunday’s News-Press. One on Interstate 29, two persons injured, investigated by Highway Patrol, names of the injured were included. On Frederick Avenue two people injured in accidents investigated by the St. Joseph Police Department, only the types of the cars were listed. Neither name of the injured was included. It’s time for the Police Department to get into the 21st century in releasing information about accidents.

Power play

The Evangelical Baptist attack on Sen. Mitt Romney due to his vote on one of the articles of impeachment was no more than a political play for their choice for the Republican Party, and a way to cut down another religion because Romney is a Mormon.

Big lies

Saying wind turbines kill birds by the thousands or millions is a big lie. I have had wind turbines on my farm for 11 years and have never seen one dead bird. I think President Donald Trump has been misled by anti-wind turbine people. This is why I call “It’s your call” in the St. Joseph News-Press.

In the pews

Religion is a funny thing. It appears so often that difference of opinion as to who to worship and how causes so many wars worldwide. Churches now are mostly for a big head count for their congregation, for more money.

Drilling deep

The person who said it’s stupid that we don’t get our drinking water from the river apparently doesn’t remember all the droughts we’ve been through and the problems associated with that. Also, there’s the fact that well water is much easier to treat than river water.