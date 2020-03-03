Fresh start

Here’s an idea: Instead of using Mosaic money to build a homeless complex Downtown, it would be easier and more effective to give each of them a check for $5,000 and a one-way bus ticket out of town. This would give them the opportunity for a fresh start somewhere else.

Silence is golden

With the school board promoting one or two new high schools, I’m wondering where the teachers’ union is. Most likely, a quarter or a third of our high school teachers would be laid off when this plan is implemented. Why is the union silent on this plan?

Country roads

I don’t think that new sheriff candidate should expect the sheriff’s deputies to patrol inside the St. Joseph city limits all the time. The Sheriff’s Department has how many hundred square miles they have to cover? And the city police only have to cover inside the city limits. I say it’s the Sheriff’s Department’s duty to take care of the county outside the city limits, whereas it is the city Police Department’s duty to take care of inside the city limits.

Burning question

My issue is we have an open-burning period, I believe it’s April and November, and I would like to know why there is so much burning happening in our city? What does the Fire Department do whenever they go to these places? Are firefighters not giving tickets, or citations not given out for burning? I’m just curious.

Editor’s note: They could give a ticket if a person was burning debris during a period other than the one-month period in April or November. Other requirements include burning from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., burning only yard waste and containing fires in a upright, cylindrical container located 15 feet from a building.

Quickly forgotten

How convenient that the News-Press forgets its reports about the school district and the millions of dollars that were misappropriated, and the former superintendent had to resign from the Board of Education, then to be prosecuted and sentenced for jail time and required to give money back to the school district. Should have included that in your opinion, just in the interest of full disclosure.

More and more

How will they take care of all the homeless people? We’re going to send them over to your house. What else are we supposed to do? We’ve offered them thousands of options, and we throw in millions and millions of dollars both locally, statewide and federally at the problem, and we now have more. What do you want us to do?

Earnings tax

Many cities around the United States have an earnings tax. I propose that the city of St. Joseph do the same. If you live and work in St. Joseph, you would pay no earnings tax at all. If you work in St. Joseph, make your living here, and you live outside the city of St. Joseph, you should pay an earnings tax. That would really solve many of our ills in this community.