Employment impact

I’m just wondering, if you’re not going to be printing the paper every day, how many people are you going to be putting out of work, to not be able to print a paper every day?

Editor’s note: There are no planned job reductions associated with this change.

Old gateway

Yes, full legalization is coming, because marijuana is not the gateway drug. Alcohol is the gateway drug.

Prefer print

It’s a real shame that the News-Press has decided to quit printing newspapers every day of the week. People like us, who are in our upper 60s, don’t have all the technology that we need to look at the paper online. We really prefer to hold it in our hands and read it, like we do every morning and have for over 60 years. Please don’t stop printing our newspaper.

Details, details

I want to thank the News-Press for printing the voting details on the school district’s decision to delay the boundary line changes. I think it’d be helpful if the paper would report on controversial issues how City Council and school board members vote, so we can all be better informed. Thank you.

Be careful

My opinion about an issue is don’t go to the main post office between 7 and 8 a.m., because there are now homeless people who have taken up living there. Be careful.

Added cost

Has anyone considered that if these boundaries for these schools are changed, the problems it’s going to bring on parents that take their children to a grandparent or another relative for their babysitting in the mornings and after school? Because they can’t afford to pay these $200-a-week day care places, and then extra if the child has to go in before school because they go to work early, or keep them way after school because they have to work overtime. Consider someone else for a change.

It’s my right

I’m getting sick and tired of people calling us Bible thumpers. I’m a Christian, I go to church, that is my right and my privilege. If this person doesn’t like it, then let them mind their own business. … Yes, I believe in the Bible. And yes, it is in the Bible somewhere about the locusts. We know it’s coming, but we don’t have to tell everybody all the time.