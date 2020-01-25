Empty promises

Yesterday, President Donald Trump on CNBC said he’ll cut Medicare and Social Security. So much for his empty promises. How will that affect you?

Prove his guilt

I want to know how come Trump needs to prove his innocence. This is the United States of America. It has been in the past, and should remain, that you are innocent until proven guilty. … It’s not his responsibility to prove his innocence. It’s somebody else’s responsibility to prove his guilt. And it doesn’t appear that they can prove it.

Change in tactics

Russians for years tried to get a hold of our nation’s politics by going through the Democrats. They didn’t get it done. Unfortunately, they’re finding their way through Trump and the Republicans.

Insane posse

As we get older, we see things in a different way. After looking and listening to these Democrats running for president with their insane ideas, I am wondering who has lost their minds — me or them.

New tune

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he wants documents for witnesses during the Trump impeachment trial. It’s really strange how he didn’t think any of that was necessary during the Clinton impeachment trial.

One-way street

A lot of people are speculating that Meghan Markle left the monarchy due to race. If you listen to her relatives, she’s the only one talking about race.

Low turnout

The more I listen to Democrats rant and rave about Trump, the more I realize we really should have a test so stupid people can’t vote.

Honorable thing

Why doesn’t Trump do the honorable thing like President Richard Nixon did and resign? Nixon then became a statesman. We all remember him for China. Trump could maybe do more as a private citizen.

Editor’s note: Nixon went to China while he was still president.

Fear card

Impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff is crazy and thinks Americans are gullible. He’s now claiming in the Senate trial that the Russians are coming. That with Trump, they will invade our country. This is nothing but fear-mongering. Our country is so divided now and this nonsense has to stop.

They can’t win

The Democrats continue to make the argument that the president doesn’t want John Bolton or Mick Mulvaney to testify, because they know that he has executive privilege and that’s according to the Constitution. But they just hang their hat there because they can’t win against Trump in the elections. … And I guarantee you between now and next November, they’re still going to be arguing that Trump was covering up, and this was all a big lie.