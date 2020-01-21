Available storage

I was just kind of wondering, they want to build two brand-new high schools, but what are they going to do with Noyes grade school and Lake Contrary grade school? Are they turning into big storage units or what? Why build when you got two perfectly good schools?

Close to home

The way our electronic elections and our paper election ballots are set up, I would be more suspicious of how our vote-counting paper ballot machines are programmed than one bit as concerned about foreign government interference. The majority of our voting machines and election setup are not internet connected.

Editor’s note: Prior to every election, the Buchanan County Clerk’s Office conducts a public test of voting equipment with Republican and Democratic observers present.

Hack attack

Don’t ever worry about your respective parties not having enough votes. There will always be enough party hacks and uninformed voters to keep your party in office. Keep good government out of the hands of the people.

Secluded

I cannot believe that I just read our schools have seclusion rooms. What is this world coming to? Why would you need seclusion rooms for a little kid, or even a teenager? ... I cannot believe that is allowed to happen.

Keep the veggies

The Trump administration is now wanting to take away the children’s healthy lunches. Their dislike for the Obamas is now targeting children, dismantling Michelle Obama’s school nutrition guidelines. How shameless for this administration not to care about keeping our children healthy. Children deserve better.

Last laugh

I’d like to tell the person who’s been bad-mouthing the Chiefs, how would you like dinner tonight? Would you like that crow well-done or rare?

What about us?

I was watching the newscast about how grateful the Chiefs are for the supporters in the city of Kansas City, and how supportive Kansas City is of the Chiefs. Ironically, nothing was mentioned about ol’ St. Joe, where the city and the Chamber of Commerce gave away the farm to bring the training camp up here. So, St. Joe, there’s where your tax dollars go and you don’t even get a thank you.