Available storage
I was just kind of wondering, they want to build two brand-new high schools, but what are they going to do with Noyes grade school and Lake Contrary grade school? Are they turning into big storage units or what? Why build when you got two perfectly good schools?
Close to home
The way our electronic elections and our paper election ballots are set up, I would be more suspicious of how our vote-counting paper ballot machines are programmed than one bit as concerned about foreign government interference. The majority of our voting machines and election setup are not internet connected.
Editor’s note: Prior to every election, the Buchanan County Clerk’s Office conducts a public test of voting equipment with Republican and Democratic observers present.
Hack attack
Don’t ever worry about your respective parties not having enough votes. There will always be enough party hacks and uninformed voters to keep your party in office. Keep good government out of the hands of the people.
Secluded
I cannot believe that I just read our schools have seclusion rooms. What is this world coming to? Why would you need seclusion rooms for a little kid, or even a teenager? ... I cannot believe that is allowed to happen.
Keep the veggies
The Trump administration is now wanting to take away the children’s healthy lunches. Their dislike for the Obamas is now targeting children, dismantling Michelle Obama’s school nutrition guidelines. How shameless for this administration not to care about keeping our children healthy. Children deserve better.
Last laugh
I’d like to tell the person who’s been bad-mouthing the Chiefs, how would you like dinner tonight? Would you like that crow well-done or rare?
What about us?
I was watching the newscast about how grateful the Chiefs are for the supporters in the city of Kansas City, and how supportive Kansas City is of the Chiefs. Ironically, nothing was mentioned about ol’ St. Joe, where the city and the Chamber of Commerce gave away the farm to bring the training camp up here. So, St. Joe, there’s where your tax dollars go and you don’t even get a thank you.
(17) comments
keep the veggies: ANY lunch is a bad lunch if kids won't eat it. school lunches are ABYSMAL and kids throw it away. Go try one for yourself, horrible, horrible, lunches
Impeachment---Well, we've seen the first day of the circus. Certain members of the House (the Schiff and Nadler show) want to impose their will on the Senate, where they have no jurisdiction. Where was the House when Obama interfered in an Israeli election (a U.S. ally)? Where was the house when Obama sent an airplane loaded with cash to Iran (theirs or not), at midnight and in secret and without any announcement (fortunately discovered by the Wall Street Journal), knowing it would be funneled to terrorist organizations and used to harm American soldiers and any people they didn't like? They were, of course, silent. Now they claim "outrage" over a president who actually loves this country.
The HATRED of the Democrats over losing POWER to President Trump is stronger than their patriotism towards this great nation we have all been blessed to live in. But I don't see any of them leaving- They want to TRANSFORM America into the image in their twisted Dream... [tongue_smile][whistling]
Oh good grief. You’re dumb. The Iranian payment wasn’t done in secret and the Obama administration likely saved the US billions. The payment was part of a negotiated settlement of a case in an international court that had gone on for 35 years. The reason nobody knew about it was because nobody pays attention to such court cases for 35 years.
And explain for us just how it was that Obama interfered in Israel’s election? This outta be a good explanation...someone, please give an explanation. Beelog can’t/won’t.
beelog's comment that (Obama and Kerry knew) "it would be funneled to terrorist organizations and used to harm American soldiers and any people they didn't like" was confirmed by both Obama and Kerry.
President Obama, August 5, 2105....."Now, this is not to say that sanctions relief will provide no benefit to Iran’s military. Let’s stipulate that some of that money will flow to activities that we object to. We have no illusions about the Iranian government, or the significance of the Revolutionary Guard and the Quds Force. Iran supports terrorist organizations like Hezbollah. It supports proxy groups that threaten our interests and the interests of our allies -- including proxy groups who killed our troops in Iraq."
Davos, Switzerland (CNN), Jan. 21, 2016.....Secretary of State John Kerry acknowledged Thursday that some of the money Iran received in sanctions relief would go to groups considered terrorists. When asked about whether some the $150 billion in sanctions relief to Iran would go to terrorist groups, Kerry conceded some of that could go to groups considered terrorists, saying there was nothing the U.S. could do to prevent that. "I think that some of it will end up in the hands of the IRGC or other entities, some of which are labeled terrorists," he said in the interview in Davos, referring to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.
But it was their money. Obama negotiated down from probably $10 billion. But this was going to happen either way.
Hack attack---"keep good government out of the hands of the people". Think about that. Whatever happened to "we the people"? China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, etc. keep the government out of the hands of the people. I agree many votes are cast by people who are "told" how to vote my "community activists" (we know one well), which is not "government by the people", but vote by community activists---always vote for the one who gives you free stuff!
'Soros Linked Voting Machines To Be Used In Key Battleground States'
Top foreign (hiLIARy supporting) globalist doing his best to control upcoming election. Major concerns are growing over a Soros-linked company controlling the voting machines in 16 states, including major swing states like Arizona and Florida. According to a spokesperson for the National Association of Secretaries of State, Smartmatic is not on a list of federally certified providers for election systems and that officials in several states’ have contested that their equipment came from Smartmatic. [huh]
"It is enough that the people know there was an election. The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything." Joseph Stalin
The trustworthiness of electronic voting machines has once again come under scrutiny after a touch screen in North Carolina flipped a man’s vote from Democrat to Republican in a key Senate race. “Percy Bostick, 69, of Greensboro said he tried casting a vote for Democrat Kay Hagan at the Old Guilford County Courthouse, only to have the machine register Republican Thom Tillis as his choice,” reports the News-Record. Bostick was forced to vote four times before the machine accurately recorded his choice. With just over a point separating Tillis and Hagan in this crucial contest, any impropriety centered on electronic voting machines is likely to cause a dispute if the margin of victory is smaller than the amount of votes cast on touch screen systems. This is by no means the first time that electronic touch screens have flipped votes in the run up to the mid-term elections. A woman who voted early last week in Montgomery County, Md. saw her three votes for Republican candidates flip to Democrat right before her eyes. The error was subsequently blamed on a “calibration issue.” Votes being cast for Republican candidates in Illinois were also changed to Democrats. “You could imagine my surprise as the same thing happened with a number of races when I tried to vote for a Republican and the machine registered a vote for a Democrat,” Republican state representative candidate Jim Moynihan told Fox News.
Last month, residents of Tennessee voting on an amendment that would allow the legislature to “to enact, amend, or repeal statutes regarding abortion, including, but not limited to, circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest or when necessary to save the life of the mother” found that their “no” votes were being flipped to “yes” by electronic voting machines. Meanwhile in Pulaski County, Arkansas, at least a dozen residents also experienced their votes being flipped, although a KATV report didn’t specify whether they were being changed from D to R or from R to D. “More than a quarter of U.S. voters this year will cast 100% unverifiable votes on such e-voting systems which may, or may not, record and register any votes the way that voters intended. There is no way for voters to ever know one way or another,” writes Brad Friedman.
Secluded---Too many children sent into "seclusion" are being "punished" for behaviors connected to a developmental or mental disability. Please explain how they are "educated" in a room by themselves. Some kids consider it a "reward" to escape a classroom where they are frustrated and do not understand the subject matter. An argument, of course (as I'm sure AJ will point out) is that the removal is for the benefit of those without behavior issues. But the school system is mandated to provide FAPE (free and appropriate public education) to ALL students. A seclusion room prevents that from happening for kids, especially those with developmental disabilities.
Are you sure that’s how seclusion rooms are being used? Sounds to me like you’re speculating without background or context.
Keep The Veggies.....Most of the food is thrown away and the kids starve. Bring back edible food!
margueiteb--The kids do not "starve", but you are correct that the kids won't eat much of the "healthy" food. A lot of budget money goes for food which is not eaten and goes straight to the waste containers. Kids who do not eat healthy at home are not going to eat healthy at school. Save tax dollars and give the kids what they want.
'Keep the Veggies'
Micheal Obama doesn't look like 'she's' been eating too many veggies, either. What is it that suddenly makes a person a nutrition 'expert' just because they're married to the (former) President..? The Audacity of Dope. [tongue_smile]
This is what happens when the wives of politicians meddle in things they know nothing about because the only time they've been in a kitchen is to chew out the staff for not preparing their "rabbit food" properly.
Remember what happened right HERE in St. Joseph, when St. Joseph School District 'officials' thought they could do anything they wished..? Layed-off cafeteria workers, & outside companies coming in to serve pre-made 'Prison-Food' in a box to our children... The Audacity of Dope.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexually-oriented language or name calling.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. This includes name calling.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, but please do not copy and paste from other websites.