Blowin’ in the wind

In the last year or two, I believe that the Democrats have been very critical of President Donald Trump because he didn’t follow the advice of his military leaders. But as president and commander in chief, he has the right to make the final decision. Now he’s doing what’s recommended by these people to take out this Soleimani and he’s being criticized by the Democrats again. I just wonder which way they’ll go tomorrow. Who knows? We’ll see how the wind blows.

GOP monster

The Republican Party has created this monster. It’s their responsibility to take him down.

Works both ways

Congratulations to the Trump administration on the work rules for reducing costs on food stamp eligibility and other things like that. Now, let’s go after the farmers and the big businesses that don’t pay their fair share of taxes.

Into thin air

Hey, if you’d stop listening to Tucker Carlson, I guarantee you 90% of your fictitious problems will go away for you.

Price of friendship

Our Middle East policy may be well-intentioned. However, it appears that those countries are only our friends when they need something. They are apparently our enemies most of the time. Maybe this time we cease all foreign aid (we have to borrow the money to send to them anyway) and let some other country go bankrupt attempting to buy their friendship.

Blood on his hands

I was curious that the Democrats and the media are going so berserk over the killing of the Iranian general. How many more Americans does he have to have killed before the Democrats and the media are satisfied?

Cruelest tax

The Sunday article on the minimum wage hike was very interesting. I can speak for the business I work in and say we have traditionally hired high school summer help. That won’t happen now because of the extra cost of everyone’s wages. And within a year or two, all this so-called disposable income will be gone because inflation will eat it.