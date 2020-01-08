Blowin’ in the wind
In the last year or two, I believe that the Democrats have been very critical of President Donald Trump because he didn’t follow the advice of his military leaders. But as president and commander in chief, he has the right to make the final decision. Now he’s doing what’s recommended by these people to take out this Soleimani and he’s being criticized by the Democrats again. I just wonder which way they’ll go tomorrow. Who knows? We’ll see how the wind blows.
GOP monster
The Republican Party has created this monster. It’s their responsibility to take him down.
Works both ways
Congratulations to the Trump administration on the work rules for reducing costs on food stamp eligibility and other things like that. Now, let’s go after the farmers and the big businesses that don’t pay their fair share of taxes.
Into thin air
Hey, if you’d stop listening to Tucker Carlson, I guarantee you 90% of your fictitious problems will go away for you.
Price of friendship
Our Middle East policy may be well-intentioned. However, it appears that those countries are only our friends when they need something. They are apparently our enemies most of the time. Maybe this time we cease all foreign aid (we have to borrow the money to send to them anyway) and let some other country go bankrupt attempting to buy their friendship.
Blood on his hands
I was curious that the Democrats and the media are going so berserk over the killing of the Iranian general. How many more Americans does he have to have killed before the Democrats and the media are satisfied?
Cruelest tax
The Sunday article on the minimum wage hike was very interesting. I can speak for the business I work in and say we have traditionally hired high school summer help. That won’t happen now because of the extra cost of everyone’s wages. And within a year or two, all this so-called disposable income will be gone because inflation will eat it.
(4) comments
Blood on their hands I won't insult you by asking if you really believe that BS.
After a bogus briefing about the reasoning behind killing the Iranian General, republicans Mike Lee and Rand Paul say they will support legislation to curb t rump.s war powers, Hmmm. There are great reasons why Both Bush and Obama listened to their advisors and didn't do it while the bull in the China Shop proved true to course.
Works both way I doubt the Connie's will get the joke but I appreciate you trying to educate them.
Astronomer Carl Sagan was a great science communicator, most widely known for the original "Cosmos" television series. He was also a prolific writer and in 1995 wrote the book "The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark" that touches on a variety of topics, from debunking hoaxes like alien abductions to spirituality, but ultimately serves as a passionate argument for science and the scientific method.
What's noteworthy is that a quote from the book has been picked up recently all over social media, based on its description of a future America that is eerily similar to its current state. While Sagan generally projected optimism, the quote talks about a possible dystopian society, with much division, confusion, mistrust of authority, a growing gap between the haves and have nots under an increasingly authoritarian leadership. Of course, you might quibble with some parts of this based on your politicial leanings, but there are even shades here of Trump's own dystopian Inauguration address.
Here's what the inimitable Carl Sagan wrote:
“Science is more than a body of knowledge; it is a way of thinking. I have a foreboding of an America in my children's or grandchildren's time—when the United States is a service and information economy; when nearly all the key manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few, and no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues; when the people have lost the ability to set their own agendas or knowledgeably question those in authority; when, clutching our crystals and nervously consulting our horoscopes, our critical faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what's true, we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness."
