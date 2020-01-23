Can’t believe it

I can’t believe the St. Joe School District called off school for Tuesday. It’s not that cold, if the kids would be dressed properly. And if they can’t afford a coat, go visit the Salvation Army.

Privileged few

If you will do a simple Google search, you will find out that former President Barack Obama used executive privilege over 140 times to keep people from testifying. President Donald Trump’s not the only one who has done this.

Made my day

I don’t have a call to make. I just want to tell you how much I enjoyed the editor’s note at the bottom of “Tattoo time.” There just comes a time when you have to say, “Here’s your sign.” That was so much fun. Thank you.

Midnight express

Sen. Lindsey Graham and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell want to have the trial at 2 or 3 in the morning so nobody will know what’s going on. They want them all to be in bed so they won’t know the truth until they wake up.

Ticket to ride

Bill and Hillary Clinton made 27 trips to see their very good friend Jeffrey Epstein on our taxpayers’ plane. So get over it that Donald Trump is using Air Force One now.

Impeachment time

What a shame. Not a word about impeachment on the front page of the paper, the day that impeachment starts.

In balance

In regard to “Unbalanced,” as I recall from watching the hearings on Trump’s impeachment by the Democrats, the reason it wasn’t balanced is because Democrats would not allow the Republicans to counter any of the witnesses. … That’s why the Republicans wouldn’t allow any of the other witnesses that the Democrats wanted to call, because they would not let the Republicans call witnesses to defend Trump.

Job well done

To the city of St. Joseph streets department: Thank you so much for the care and treatment of our streets during this inclement weather.

Canine appreciation

I really appreciate Lowe’s, Home Depot and Ace Hardware for letting me bring my dog in and walk around. And Home Depot even gives her treats. So to the caller who asked where you can go indoors, check out the hardware stores. They’re amazing.

Toughen up

I’m a former resident of the state of Colorado. If our students got out every time it got cold or snowy, nobody would have ever graduated from high school. I mean, you would only go to school like three months a year because it was that way all the time. It’s amazing you guys can’t manage to get your kids to school. The weather’s not that bad.