Can’t believe it
I can’t believe the St. Joe School District called off school for Tuesday. It’s not that cold, if the kids would be dressed properly. And if they can’t afford a coat, go visit the Salvation Army.
Privileged few
If you will do a simple Google search, you will find out that former President Barack Obama used executive privilege over 140 times to keep people from testifying. President Donald Trump’s not the only one who has done this.
Made my day
I don’t have a call to make. I just want to tell you how much I enjoyed the editor’s note at the bottom of “Tattoo time.” There just comes a time when you have to say, “Here’s your sign.” That was so much fun. Thank you.
Midnight express
Sen. Lindsey Graham and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell want to have the trial at 2 or 3 in the morning so nobody will know what’s going on. They want them all to be in bed so they won’t know the truth until they wake up.
Ticket to ride
Bill and Hillary Clinton made 27 trips to see their very good friend Jeffrey Epstein on our taxpayers’ plane. So get over it that Donald Trump is using Air Force One now.
Impeachment time
What a shame. Not a word about impeachment on the front page of the paper, the day that impeachment starts.
In balance
In regard to “Unbalanced,” as I recall from watching the hearings on Trump’s impeachment by the Democrats, the reason it wasn’t balanced is because Democrats would not allow the Republicans to counter any of the witnesses. … That’s why the Republicans wouldn’t allow any of the other witnesses that the Democrats wanted to call, because they would not let the Republicans call witnesses to defend Trump.
Job well done
To the city of St. Joseph streets department: Thank you so much for the care and treatment of our streets during this inclement weather.
Canine appreciation
I really appreciate Lowe’s, Home Depot and Ace Hardware for letting me bring my dog in and walk around. And Home Depot even gives her treats. So to the caller who asked where you can go indoors, check out the hardware stores. They’re amazing.
Toughen up
I’m a former resident of the state of Colorado. If our students got out every time it got cold or snowy, nobody would have ever graduated from high school. I mean, you would only go to school like three months a year because it was that way all the time. It’s amazing you guys can’t manage to get your kids to school. The weather’s not that bad.
(2) comments
Bee, he fled those areas? So you’re saying he was part of those areas at some point? Or is it you can’t be an effective advocate for the poor unless you live with them
James Bond1
Apr 24, 2018 11:29am
OBUMER had ZERO qualifications to be President.......EXCEPT......the color of his skin. He had ZERO experience........ZERO capabilities, but this nation was ready for a black President and made the worst choice possible. His "accomplishments" were all modest.......minimal.........non-existent. He ran up our national debt in 8 years more than 43 prior Presidents in 240 years. He brought us open borders and most journalists noted only what came across our borders ........and failed to notice the billions of dollars Obumer shoveled across our borders to his Muslim buddies. This nation was truly ready for a first class black President and we got the worst possible. Up to this moment we still don't know much about him........his birth records are still contestable and interesting but not noted, is that at this moment his daughters Birth certificates cannot be found.. And, did you notice, not a single person who dated him has shown up. Isn't that strange.....and how about his wedding.........can you tell me who was the best man or how about a groomsmen. What do you suppose will be in his library.......any photos of when he meet Moochelle. Ever wonder why no one has come up and bragged about knowing him in College. Even George Stephanopoulos who was on campus doesn't recall seeing him........even once in 4 years. In fact no onehas acknowledged he was in their classroom or ate in the same cafeteria. You really wonder why he won't allow anyone to release his Columbia records and yep, no one on that campus recalls passing him by. Fox contacted 400 Columbia University students.....not a one recalls passing him by or being in class with him. His photo does not appear in the school's yearbooks and he consistently declines requests to talk about Columbia or provide even one name of a friend on campus. And, how about his law license......in activated din 2002. It is said no one can find a record of him taking the bar exam. And, Moochelle's license.........inactivated by court order. The rumor is it was forced to avoid fraud charges. According to the US Census there is only one Barack Obumer......but 27 Social Security numbers and over 80 alias are connected to him. The social security number his uses now originated in Connecticut.......where he never lived...........and was originally registered to another man (Thomas Louis Wood) from Connecticut who died in Hawaii while on Vacation there. We all know Social Security numbers are issued "once"....they are not reused. I guess theres a reason his records are all sealed. One of these days information will appear about the most under-qualified person who was ever President of the United States, whose only achievement was bringing this nation to it's knees......in ruins..............so confused , some people don't even know what restroom to go in. His only achievement has been to confuse people like Colo, OKAY and their buddies.
aj0201
aj0201
Apr 24, 2018 12:17pm
I’ll bet you $1000 that they didn’t lose their law license or have them shut down by court order
