Glad and mad

It makes me happy when I see a state political party disqualify a party member because of integrity issues. It makes me sadder when I see Yellow Dog party members vote for that candidate in the fall, often not knowing that the state party disqualified them.

Common life

Duties to her country come first with the Queen of England and always will. Even over her family. She herself has sacrificed a lot to do her duties. Harry seemed satisfied with all of the rituals and rules until he got married. He and his wife might find out that sometimes winning can also lead to losing in the long run. It’s a hard world out here when you’re on your own.

Look around

Someone called in about the wind turbines looking so terrible. Well, I don’t like them either very well, but what about the electrical lines, telephone poles, all those? They don’t look so great either, but we have to have them.

Jet set

In response to “Economy class”: I wonder why this individual wasn’t screaming about former President Bill Clinton when he used Air Force One, or all the presidents, not just Donald Trump. And what about former President Barack Obama and his wife when they went on vacations? They had to take separate jets. We were paying twice the fare then. How come you didn’t speak up then?

Follow the money

The article on the city’s citation collection is interesting. However, one of the questions most of us have is what happens to the money that’s collected on these tickets? Does it become a slush fund? Is that where the city fathers are getting all their money to blow?

Lots of opinions

“It’s your call” gives me a chance to read diverse opinions so that I can think for myself. Thank you.

Ask Vlad

I think Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Roy Blunt, Sen. Josh Hawley and most of the Republican senators are taking orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin. … That way they know how to vote on the president, whether he gets impeached or not.

Grab a coat

I think the Democrats in the impeachment trial ought to go to Russia. They’d feel just right at home there. All they do is a lie and accuse people of stuff they didn’t do.