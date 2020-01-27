Shot down

Wow. Four days of Democrats trying to make a case to impeach the president, and the Republicans have pretty much shot them down in the first hour of testimony.

Lots of money

It’s all about the cost. What will it cost to have an audit for the city? Because the last one was $80,000, and that was over 10 years ago. There’s no telling what one would cost now. Could the paper please put in where the money would come from? Because we all know what’s going to happen with these streets, and the condition they are already in. So I’m anxious to know where the money comes from, which fund. That’s a lot of money.

Just wait

I just wanted to say I’m really surprised. The Democrats are slipping, apparently, because they have not yet blamed President Donald Trump for either the earthquake in Turkey or the coronavirus.

Bag them

Can’t make up your mind on the Downtown traffic signals? Unplug them. Throw a sack over the top of them and if somebody gets killed, just plug them back in.

The two Rs

Sen. Josh Hawley’s actions are pretty easily explained. He took an oath to the Republican or Russian party and not to the people of the United States.

Same ending

In the Senate impeachment trial, the Democrats want inclusion of evidence and testimony because they know Trump is guilty. The Republicans want the exclusion of those things because they know Trump is guilty.

Song of departure

I don’t get it. Thousands of refugees are forcing their way across Mexico trying to get to America, and then when the Mexican authorities stop them, they wave their national flag and sing their national anthem. All while fleeing their own country. Something is wrong with that picture.

Plea for votes

I am a Democrat, and I’m a member of the Democrats for Life. Yes, there is such an organization. President Trump showed up at the March for Life. Kudos to the president. I believe, however, that his showing up there has less to do with what his personal convictions truly are, and much, much more to do with “how many votes can I garner for myself in the coming days.”

Priorities

Dick Schott’s comment on “any teacher who measures their performance on wages in the wrong profession” (Your letters Jan. 24), could actually apply to any job. Any person who measures their performance on the basis of their wages and doesn’t want to emphasize quality, shouldn’t be where they are. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have higher wages.