Souls for sale

Let me tell you when the Republican Party sold its soul. When they decided locking up people was more important than educating people, when locking up people was more important than getting people well, when locking up people became the thing. Our prison industry grew from 1980, when Reagan became president.

Acting like adults

The governor of Kansas, Laura Kelly, says compromise is hard. Her and the majority leader, who is a Republican, got a compromise to expand Medicaid. Isn’t that wonderful? You might need to pass that on to Trump. It seems like it’s Trump’s way or no way.

Economy class

How come Donald Trump, every time he gets on Air Force One, it costs taxpayers millions of dollars to fire that jet up? How come he can’t take Southwest, they have cheap deals all the time? He’s no better than I am.

Taking action

Trump did what other presidents were afraid to do, and now America is safer because of it. He understood that Iran backs down when confronted and would never risk a direct military confrontation with the United States.

Yours is mine

Mark my words, Trump will do with the Iran nuclear deal what he did with NAFTA. He will tear up the deal in favor of new deal that says pretty much the same thing, but he will be able to take credit and call it his own.

Two fools

Harry, Harry, Harry. England’s wild child has let his self-absorbed wife turn him into a wimp. It would be disappointing to discover that you are nothing more than Harry’s wife. To sum this situation up, it is where two fools met and both got disappointed.

Even Steven

This caller observed that It’s Your Call has become a supporter of the far left. It evens out since the rest of the St. Joseph News-Press is a supporter of the far right. I just think it evens it out.

Remember to hate

It seems like with the death of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian people forgot how much they hate their government. The lies about the jetliner accident reminded them of that fact.

Doing their job

The Republicans haven’t done a thing since Trump was elected because they are too busy covering up for Trump’s lies. Congress has been doing their job passing over 400 bills.