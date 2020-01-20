Jockey for position

The city just planned to have an election in April for a tax to repair our city bridges. I’m going to guess the reason the school board backed off having an April election also for a tax increase was because they wanted to be the only vote for an increase on tax on the ballot. Therefore, they cause us, the taxpayers, an added expense just to have a separate election on their issue.

Extra issue

“Kiss them goodbye” needs to understand there were two separate issues on that ballot. One was to basically eliminate graft. Knowing that was a given “yes,” they stuck on the redistricting legislation which is not good for Missouri residents. That is what needs to be changed back.

Indoor walk

Question: Is there any place in St. Joe where you can walk your dogs indoors? Maybe the Civic Arena or maybe the mall? Just somewhere indoors, warm, where we can walk our pets?

Sham man

Trump is a sham, and that’s what he’s got this country in — complete shambles.

Partial to Trump

Democrat senators who are running for president will vote on the evidence presented and witness testimony if allowed. Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and others should be the ones excusing themselves from Trump’s trial because they are working hand in hand with Donald Trump. How can they be impartial?

Unbalanced

A caller said that the impeachment hearings were not fair and balanced because there were no witnesses called by Republicans. Trump wouldn’t allow some witnesses called by Democrats to testify, even though they were subpoenaed. That wasn’t fair and balanced, either.

Tattoo time

I see on the news now that Highway Patrol must be scraping bottom to get applicants because they’re allowing people with full sleeve tattoos to apply to be highway patrolmen. If all these new patrolmen are running around with tattoos all over them, how are we going to tell them from the convicts?

Editor’s note: The law enforcement officers will be the ones with the uniform and the badge.

Unpopular vote

The last election, Trump lost the popular vote by 3 million. This election, he should lose by 10 million, if he’s even still in office.