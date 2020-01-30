Buyer beware

Before the U.S. Senate tries to make a decision about President Donald Trump before Super Bowl Sunday, they should contact Consumer Reports. They will find large fraud cases either settled or pending on Trump University, Trump Foundation and Trump Realty. Senators need to remember a sucker is born every day.

Freak show

I watched the Academy Awards. Usually that’s a good show to watch. I mean, some of them are kind of risqué-dressed, but (this year) I was disgusted. The Academy Awards has turned into an X-rated freak show. And that’s about all it was.

Editor’s note: This year’s Academy Awards show is scheduled for Feb. 9. Perhaps you were watching the Grammys?

Kiss and tell

I thought the people working for our country under the president would not give personal conversations to the public in order to sell a book. That is exactly what John Bolton is doing. Money always seems to come over dedication to anything else.

Oh-yeah!

If you believe the Republicans shot down the Democrats testimony for impeachment within the first hour, you have drank the Trump Kool-Aid. Anyone who still believes Trump is innocent has blinders on … and does not care about the United States of America.

You must acquit

The answer to the Trump impeachment is hiding in plain sight. To impeach a president, the Constitution requires proof of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” Each of those four items describes a crime. By contrast, neither of the current House articles of impeachment allege a crime. Therefore, President Trump must be acquitted by the Senate.

Same ones

The people who believe every single allegation against Trump are the same people who denied every single allegation about Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Fanning fears

It all comes down to intelligence whether you support wind turbines or not. One must realize that 58,000 turbines have been put into service producing electricity with no proven health hazards. No problems, but from fears of uninformed people. The decision to erect the turbines is easy.