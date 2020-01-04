Placeholder It's Your Call

Thank a Dem

A major difference between Democrats and Republicans is that Democrats tend to look at things from the bottom up, and Republicans tend to look at things from the top down. If you are enjoying Social Security or Medicare, or you expect to enjoy it in the future, thank a Democrat. One of those socialist Democrats.

Growth projection

I voted for Trump thinking that he would get better when he got in office.

Stay the course

Once again, the News-Press Editorial Board has shown its lack of understanding of our public high schools’ future. Take a hard look at Carden Park and Oak Grove elementary schools — just over 5 years old and they are showing serious signs of deterioration. Most people in St. Joseph know these three public high schools are sound, solid buildings that could serve our young people for another century. This News-Press editorial was about as foolish in logic as was the endorsement of Donald Trump for president in 2016.

Question of pay

Two questions: Does the City Council get paid for their meetings each week? And do the homeless get a welfare check each month?

Blame game

To all the little kids of America, if you’ve been naughty and bad, just say President Donald Trump did it. And if your mommy and daddy are Democrats, they’ll say “OK.”

Crew of two

As far as the St. Joseph schools go, there’s no need for any more public input on the schools. There’s also no need to elect two new board members, because Doug Van Zyl and Seth Wright are going to do whatever they want to do.

Count to 10

I don’t understand why some people refer to this as the first year of a new decade. It’s actually the last year of an old decade. Decades are 10 years, year one through year 10. A new decade starts with year one, an old decade ends in zero. This is actually the last year of an old decade — 2020.

Texas two-step

Has anyone thought of calling or checking out the towns that have one high school and seeing what their problems are? I was in Texas and they had a town in southern Texas … that had one high school and they had almost 3,000 kids there. And they have big problems. They had to go to three high schools because the kids could not get to their classes in between, and they had a big problem in the cafeteria. So they need to check this out before they are dead-set on one school.

Don’t rush

Happy New Year, all you Trump haters! May your new resolution be that you will hate him twice as much in November when he gets re-elected.

Colo
Colo

Stupid Trump blunders the Iranian Nuclear deal, .... 3 More Americans are Killed today

falcon46

Some folks commenting on the decade issue, might want to expand their reading horizons. Both thr U.S. Naval Observatory and the American Astrononical Society say the new decade begins in 2021.

John Birch Society
John Birch Society

'Keep Them Home' wrote:

"... This comment is to all the parents who don’t want to get their children immunized and have their shots to go to school. Why don’t they just home-school them? That way they don’t cause a risk for other kids..."

But why are the 'other kids' at risk if they HAD their shots..? You mean their shots didn't work, then..? That's what it sounds like you are saying. If they had their shots, why are they still 'at risk'..? [whistling][whistling][whistling][whistling][tongue_smile]

aj0201
aj0201

Proof positive you don’t have a science degree.

John Birch Society
John Birch Society

True. I have TWO Science Degrees.

justanotherworkingman
justanotherworkingman

The more people who are immunized give the virus less chance to mutate.

John Birch Society
John Birch Society

It gives MORE chance to mutate, actually. Science has NEVER guessed the next year's mutation either, with the hundreds there are each year. They only 'guess' the four most likely for production.

aj0201
aj0201

“ ...targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”. Presidebt Lump via Twitter.

Seems to me he’s targeting cultural sites and perhaps civilian sites. That would make him a war criminal

WrightWinger
WrightWinger

Liberals and other whiners of dubious intelligence while away their time and feeble efforts on trying (failing) to nullify the results of the 2016 Presidential election. President Trump, on the other hand, is spending his time ridding the World of enemies to the United States and our allies.

aj0201
aj0201

“Nullify” the election? How does anything that is happening nullify the election? Are you familiar with the definition of that word?

John Birch Society
John Birch Society

President Trump's doing GREAT.

The Democrats, Socialists, & Globalists whose viewpoints vaj0201supports with his keyboard & his votes, are wasting their time attempting to shroud the Truth in many, many areas in the Marketplace of Ideas, but are still losing the hearts & minds of Free-thinkers, while enslaving lesser minds... [whistling][huh]

WrightWinger
WrightWinger

AJ...My comment DID NOT state anything is "happening" to "nullify the election." Are you familiar with the definition of the word "results?"

aj0201
aj0201

"....feeble efforts.....to nullify......" What efforts to nullify are happening?

WrightWinger
WrightWinger

AJ's continued deliberate misquote of my comment is not worthy of further response

Colo
Colo

Trump has Blundered Every Thing he touches

Colo
Colo

Republicans are Cry babies & Liars

justanotherworkingman
justanotherworkingman

So you're admitting that Truman was a war criminal? How do you know they're all going to be civilian or cultural? You have more empathy for the enemy than you do our own people? Why don't you go over there and support your heroes?

Report Add Reply
aj0201
aj0201

1. What does this have to do with Truman?

2. Who said anything about “all?”

3. Pointing out the problems of our President equals empathy for someone else?

4. This one is too stupid to respond to.

James Bond1

aj0201...………….It's OK...……………..you are here.

jdw64485

aj, Is the last Paragraph your own words or did you get it from someone else? No matter who's words it is. It doesn't make President Trump a war criminal. It makes him a President who love and cares about America and it's citizens. He's not like other Presidents who open the gates and flooded America with people who wanted to destroy America

aj0201
aj0201

My words. And if the President is directing cultural sites to be targeted, it would make him a war criminal according to the 1956 Hague Convention.

This issue has nothing to do with immigration. Not sure why you’d bring that up. 🤔

jdw64485

Because he's trying to protect Americans. By eliminating threats to America. Now you believe as you want. But I'm glad he had the guts to take action. And not sit on his hands saying oh well...Trump 2020.

aj0201
aj0201

jdw, its not my belief. It's a matter of international law. If he targets cultural sites, he will be a war criminal. And he has yet to take that action, but has merely made the threat via his Twitter account. Going after Iranian cultural sites is NOT protecting Americans.

jdw64485

aj, it's time to go back to church. Will continue discussion later

beelog

Ex-football player Colin Kaepernick commented on the killing of Soleimani, saying the U.S. "targets minorities". What an idiot! We target those who plot to kill us. Kaepernick has no concept of the reality.

justanotherworkingman
justanotherworkingman

Ex football player? I don't believe he ever was truly a bonafide football player. Premadonna maybe and race baiter most definitely but I don'te believe he was ever actually engaged in the sport of football.

aj0201
aj0201

Uhh, leading a team to the Super Bowl doesn’t count?

John Birch Society
John Birch Society

The 'Has-Been 'anti-American Kaepernick, to be more precise.

Report
James Bond1

He's an "X" in a lot of ways. I believe he leveled off when he left the third grade.

beelog

Thank a Dem---(should that be "dim"?). The Democrats do not believe that the American people are capable of taking care of themselves, so they want a "nanny state" to care for "we the people". Republicans, on the other hand, feel the American people are quite capable of taking care of ourselves. The poor? Dems think the answer is to give them stuff. Republicans think we should inspire them to take care of themselves. Republican build self-pride. Democrats destroy it.

Report Add Reply
aj0201
aj0201

Count to 10, so 1990 was actually the last year of the 80’s? The “Roaring ‘20s” didn’t start in 1920 because it was actually part of the 1910’s?

Report Add Reply
houdiniharry

the start of a year begins at 00:01 ..on January 1..EVERY YEAR, so obviously the the caller is either very stupid (or some other kind of nutcase).

Report Add Reply
justanotherworkingman
justanotherworkingman

Probably one of Vaj's "clients" so you'll have to forgive his ignorance.

Report Add Reply
beelog

Soleimani and bin Laden-----American intelligence knew where bin Laden was during the Clinton administration, but Clinton was afraid to pull the trigger----as a result we had 9/11. American intelligence knew where Soleimani was, and Trump was not afraid to pull the trigger. Soleimani will do no more harm to innocent people. Trump stated he does not want war, but warned that any attack by Iran will be met with power. The choice is in the hands of the Iranians. They are too cowardly to act themselves, but will use some of their stooges in another nation to do their dirty business. We will respond against Iran anyway. The cards are on the table. It is time for Iran to fold.

Report Add Reply
I'maLumberjack...
I'maLumberjack...

It's amusing that the local "geniuses" sit in their trailers drinking Old Milwaukee agonizing over presidents who were in office years ago. Come on boys. Open up another can and relax. I' figger y'all can find a rasslin' match or somethin' on yer teevees.

Report Add Reply
houdiniharry

nah, drink Modelo !!

Report Add Reply
John Birch Society
John Birch Society

With soy-milk. [beam][wink][lol][tongue_smile]

Report
beelog

Stay the course---your ending statement regarding the News-Press endorsement of Donald Trump says volumes about you. Your way or the highway, huh?

Report Add Reply
John Birch Society
John Birch Society

I also endorse the Presidency of Donald Trump[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
beelog

Texas two-step---the bigger the school, the bigger the gang of thugs who will rob, intimidate, and use violence against other students. St. Joseph is already crumbling under the weight of the criminal element, and giving them control of the schools will simply hasten the deterioration.

Report Add Reply
beelog

Party Policy---Have you noticed that the Democrats are on the wrong side of every issue? Their only policy is impeachment of Trump because they have nothing else to offer. Nancy Pelosi crumbled at the feet of Ocasio-Cortez and 2 Muslim women. She is pushing impeachment to save her legacy and history will not look kindly on her.

Report Add Reply
John Birch Society
John Birch Society

EVERY issue. EVERY time. Just like vaj0201. [innocent][whistling]

Report Add Reply
beelog

Appeasement---The Obama foreign policy was "appeasement"--give them money and maybe they'll go away. It is the same strategy Neville Chamberlain tried with Hitler--and we know how that worked out. Middle east religious fanatics see appeasement as weakness. They only understand conflict as demonstrated by hundreds of years of their history. They live in such deplorable countries that they are constantly angry and constantly fighting one another as well as everyone else. The amount of blood shed in battle between Shiite and Sunni's has stained the sand red for centuries.

Report Add Reply
Colo
Colo

Trump is definitely Mentally deranged and delusional and a pathological lying Moron

Report Add Reply
beelog

Don't rush---you are correct, and no doubt the Democrats will immediately start new impeachment hearings. If you can't beat him, impeach him---that's the Democrat way!

Report Add Reply
beelog

Blame game----Good call! Trump is blamed for everything---even hurricanes. It seems that since the Democrats have no viable policies, all they can do is point fingers.

Report Add Reply
beelog

Growth projection---and you thought correctly!!

Report Add Reply
WrightWinger
WrightWinger

"Thank a Dem" for EBT cards that are traded for drugs and booze, but NOT for protecting Medicare. The ONLY theft of Medicare was carried out in a broad daylight raid with the passage of ObamaCare when Obama and the Democrat Congress stole $716 billion in already budgeted Medicare benefits to finance their Medicaid expansion scam. Yep, they just reached in the Medicare "pot" and took out $14,000 of monies paid in by Medicare-eligible seniors during their working years, $28,000 for Medicare-eligible couples. The illegals are getting their medical problems taken care of, but our prescription prices and cost of insurances have skyrocketed. Yeah, "thank a Dem"...…...NOT!!

Report Add Reply
beelog

Wright---Exactly. A profitable business is a liquor store located in the EBT corridor.

Report Add Reply
justanotherworkingman
justanotherworkingman

I patronize a few of the downtown convenience stores and you would be surprised how many times I've been approached by losers wanting me to buy them booze or smokes in exchange for use of their EBT cards.

Report Add Reply
WrightWinger
WrightWinger

EBT cards have been a bigger boon to ethanol production than the government subsidies to make 30-proof gasoline

Report
Colo
Colo

Yes,,, That’s Trumps America

Report
jdw64485

Please don't forget the liberals stole money from social security to jump start the Obamacare.

Report Add Reply
aj0201
aj0201

Wrong.

Report
Colo
Colo

Most EBD cards are Used in Red Republican Bible Belt states

Report Add Reply
aj0201
aj0201

Hey bee, when did Soleimani visit the White House?

Report Add Reply
beelog

It was actually Hadi al Amiri, who led the attack on the Embassy, who was in the Obama White House (photos available). Both were being discussed in the same news story and I may have confused the two. BTW, ex-Clinton officials were stunned that he was in the WH since he has a long history of terrorist attacks.

Report Add Reply
WrightWinger
WrightWinger

Islamic terrorism leaders were made much more welcome in the Obama White House than was Israeli PM Netanyahu who was made to enter by a side door and cool his heels in a small anteroom while Obama and Princess enjoyed a leisurely meal.

Report Add Reply
beelog

Obama was an articulate fraud. He was against Israel (our only true ally in the middle east) and always sided with the enemies of Israel.

Report
James Bond1

Obumer was an insider with the Islamic leaders.

Report
Colo
Colo

Jamesbond is Lying about America’s Greatest President!! Trump is Owned by the Kremlin

Report
Colo
Colo

Totally Fake Noise from Looney Toones Alex Jones Infowars

Report
Colo
Colo

Israel had 100 Chances to Kill Soleimani but Chose not to... Trump is definitely Mentally Deranged & So Incredibly Jealous of Obama that he needed to deflect attention from his Impeachment!!! Trump has Serious Mental Diseases

Report
justanotherworkingman
justanotherworkingman

Now beelog you know that won't suffice for Vaj. Now he'll be whining the day away. Obama met with Islamic terrorist leaders. Trump kills them.

Report Add Reply
Colo
Colo

Obama was a Real President that Didn’t need the Russians to win an election

Report
Colo
Colo

Trump is definitely Mentally unstable and his Dementia is getting Worse

Report
Colo
Colo

Beelig is more of a Fraud than Real President Obama

Report
aj0201
aj0201

There ya go! That wasn’t so hard now, was it?

Report Add Reply
houdiniharry

same whining, different day

Report
justanotherworkingman
justanotherworkingman

The fact is that Obama appeased and consorted with known terrorists going all the way back to his childhood so you can gloat all you want but you're still worshipping a loser.

Report
beelog

Not hard at all. I always try to acknowledge my mistakes. Try it sometime.

Report
aj0201
aj0201

That’s laughable.

Report
John Birch Society
John Birch Society

Obama 'Heroes' :

Radical Communist Propagandist, Frank Marshall Davis (biological daddy)

Bill Ayers (radical Weather Underground bomber)

Report
Colo
Colo

Trumps Mental Health Issues were on display last week. Also his Clinical obesity!!! What could possibly go wrong

Report
Colo
Colo

3 Americans Kilked today because of Trumps Blunders

Report Add Reply

