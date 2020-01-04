Thank a Dem

A major difference between Democrats and Republicans is that Democrats tend to look at things from the bottom up, and Republicans tend to look at things from the top down. If you are enjoying Social Security or Medicare, or you expect to enjoy it in the future, thank a Democrat. One of those socialist Democrats.

Growth projection

I voted for Trump thinking that he would get better when he got in office.

Stay the course

Once again, the News-Press Editorial Board has shown its lack of understanding of our public high schools’ future. Take a hard look at Carden Park and Oak Grove elementary schools — just over 5 years old and they are showing serious signs of deterioration. Most people in St. Joseph know these three public high schools are sound, solid buildings that could serve our young people for another century. This News-Press editorial was about as foolish in logic as was the endorsement of Donald Trump for president in 2016.

Question of pay

Two questions: Does the City Council get paid for their meetings each week? And do the homeless get a welfare check each month?

Blame game

To all the little kids of America, if you’ve been naughty and bad, just say President Donald Trump did it. And if your mommy and daddy are Democrats, they’ll say “OK.”

Crew of two

As far as the St. Joseph schools go, there’s no need for any more public input on the schools. There’s also no need to elect two new board members, because Doug Van Zyl and Seth Wright are going to do whatever they want to do.

Count to 10

I don’t understand why some people refer to this as the first year of a new decade. It’s actually the last year of an old decade. Decades are 10 years, year one through year 10. A new decade starts with year one, an old decade ends in zero. This is actually the last year of an old decade — 2020.

Texas two-step

Has anyone thought of calling or checking out the towns that have one high school and seeing what their problems are? I was in Texas and they had a town in southern Texas … that had one high school and they had almost 3,000 kids there. And they have big problems. They had to go to three high schools because the kids could not get to their classes in between, and they had a big problem in the cafeteria. So they need to check this out before they are dead-set on one school.

Don’t rush

Happy New Year, all you Trump haters! May your new resolution be that you will hate him twice as much in November when he gets re-elected.