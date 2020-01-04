Thank a Dem
A major difference between Democrats and Republicans is that Democrats tend to look at things from the bottom up, and Republicans tend to look at things from the top down. If you are enjoying Social Security or Medicare, or you expect to enjoy it in the future, thank a Democrat. One of those socialist Democrats.
Growth projection
I voted for Trump thinking that he would get better when he got in office.
Stay the course
Once again, the News-Press Editorial Board has shown its lack of understanding of our public high schools’ future. Take a hard look at Carden Park and Oak Grove elementary schools — just over 5 years old and they are showing serious signs of deterioration. Most people in St. Joseph know these three public high schools are sound, solid buildings that could serve our young people for another century. This News-Press editorial was about as foolish in logic as was the endorsement of Donald Trump for president in 2016.
Question of pay
Two questions: Does the City Council get paid for their meetings each week? And do the homeless get a welfare check each month?
Blame game
To all the little kids of America, if you’ve been naughty and bad, just say President Donald Trump did it. And if your mommy and daddy are Democrats, they’ll say “OK.”
Crew of two
As far as the St. Joseph schools go, there’s no need for any more public input on the schools. There’s also no need to elect two new board members, because Doug Van Zyl and Seth Wright are going to do whatever they want to do.
Count to 10
I don’t understand why some people refer to this as the first year of a new decade. It’s actually the last year of an old decade. Decades are 10 years, year one through year 10. A new decade starts with year one, an old decade ends in zero. This is actually the last year of an old decade — 2020.
Texas two-step
Has anyone thought of calling or checking out the towns that have one high school and seeing what their problems are? I was in Texas and they had a town in southern Texas … that had one high school and they had almost 3,000 kids there. And they have big problems. They had to go to three high schools because the kids could not get to their classes in between, and they had a big problem in the cafeteria. So they need to check this out before they are dead-set on one school.
Don’t rush
Happy New Year, all you Trump haters! May your new resolution be that you will hate him twice as much in November when he gets re-elected.
Stupid Trump blunders the Iranian Nuclear deal, .... 3 More Americans are Killed today
Some folks commenting on the decade issue, might want to expand their reading horizons. Both thr U.S. Naval Observatory and the American Astrononical Society say the new decade begins in 2021.
'Keep Them Home' wrote:
"... This comment is to all the parents who don’t want to get their children immunized and have their shots to go to school. Why don’t they just home-school them? That way they don’t cause a risk for other kids..."
But why are the 'other kids' at risk if they HAD their shots..? You mean their shots didn't work, then..? That's what it sounds like you are saying. If they had their shots, why are they still 'at risk'..? [whistling][whistling][whistling][whistling][tongue_smile]
Proof positive you don’t have a science degree.
True. I have TWO Science Degrees.
The more people who are immunized give the virus less chance to mutate.
It gives MORE chance to mutate, actually. Science has NEVER guessed the next year's mutation either, with the hundreds there are each year. They only 'guess' the four most likely for production.
“ ...targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”. Presidebt Lump via Twitter.
Seems to me he’s targeting cultural sites and perhaps civilian sites. That would make him a war criminal
Liberals and other whiners of dubious intelligence while away their time and feeble efforts on trying (failing) to nullify the results of the 2016 Presidential election. President Trump, on the other hand, is spending his time ridding the World of enemies to the United States and our allies.
“Nullify” the election? How does anything that is happening nullify the election? Are you familiar with the definition of that word?
President Trump's doing GREAT.
The Democrats, Socialists, & Globalists whose viewpoints vaj0201supports with his keyboard & his votes, are wasting their time attempting to shroud the Truth in many, many areas in the Marketplace of Ideas, but are still losing the hearts & minds of Free-thinkers, while enslaving lesser minds... [whistling][huh]
AJ...My comment DID NOT state anything is "happening" to "nullify the election." Are you familiar with the definition of the word "results?"
"....feeble efforts.....to nullify......" What efforts to nullify are happening?
AJ's continued deliberate misquote of my comment is not worthy of further response
Trump has Blundered Every Thing he touches
Republicans are Cry babies & Liars
So you're admitting that Truman was a war criminal? How do you know they're all going to be civilian or cultural? You have more empathy for the enemy than you do our own people? Why don't you go over there and support your heroes?
1. What does this have to do with Truman?
2. Who said anything about “all?”
3. Pointing out the problems of our President equals empathy for someone else?
4. This one is too stupid to respond to.
aj0201...………….It's OK...……………..you are here.
aj, Is the last Paragraph your own words or did you get it from someone else? No matter who's words it is. It doesn't make President Trump a war criminal. It makes him a President who love and cares about America and it's citizens. He's not like other Presidents who open the gates and flooded America with people who wanted to destroy America
My words. And if the President is directing cultural sites to be targeted, it would make him a war criminal according to the 1956 Hague Convention.
This issue has nothing to do with immigration. Not sure why you’d bring that up. 🤔
Because he's trying to protect Americans. By eliminating threats to America. Now you believe as you want. But I'm glad he had the guts to take action. And not sit on his hands saying oh well...Trump 2020.
jdw, its not my belief. It's a matter of international law. If he targets cultural sites, he will be a war criminal. And he has yet to take that action, but has merely made the threat via his Twitter account. Going after Iranian cultural sites is NOT protecting Americans.
aj, it's time to go back to church. Will continue discussion later
Ex-football player Colin Kaepernick commented on the killing of Soleimani, saying the U.S. "targets minorities". What an idiot! We target those who plot to kill us. Kaepernick has no concept of the reality.
Ex football player? I don't believe he ever was truly a bonafide football player. Premadonna maybe and race baiter most definitely but I don'te believe he was ever actually engaged in the sport of football.
Uhh, leading a team to the Super Bowl doesn’t count?
The 'Has-Been 'anti-American Kaepernick, to be more precise.
He's an "X" in a lot of ways. I believe he leveled off when he left the third grade.
Thank a Dem---(should that be "dim"?). The Democrats do not believe that the American people are capable of taking care of themselves, so they want a "nanny state" to care for "we the people". Republicans, on the other hand, feel the American people are quite capable of taking care of ourselves. The poor? Dems think the answer is to give them stuff. Republicans think we should inspire them to take care of themselves. Republican build self-pride. Democrats destroy it.
Count to 10, so 1990 was actually the last year of the 80’s? The “Roaring ‘20s” didn’t start in 1920 because it was actually part of the 1910’s?
the start of a year begins at 00:01 ..on January 1..EVERY YEAR, so obviously the the caller is either very stupid (or some other kind of nutcase).
Probably one of Vaj's "clients" so you'll have to forgive his ignorance.
Soleimani and bin Laden-----American intelligence knew where bin Laden was during the Clinton administration, but Clinton was afraid to pull the trigger----as a result we had 9/11. American intelligence knew where Soleimani was, and Trump was not afraid to pull the trigger. Soleimani will do no more harm to innocent people. Trump stated he does not want war, but warned that any attack by Iran will be met with power. The choice is in the hands of the Iranians. They are too cowardly to act themselves, but will use some of their stooges in another nation to do their dirty business. We will respond against Iran anyway. The cards are on the table. It is time for Iran to fold.
It's amusing that the local "geniuses" sit in their trailers drinking Old Milwaukee agonizing over presidents who were in office years ago. Come on boys. Open up another can and relax. I' figger y'all can find a rasslin' match or somethin' on yer teevees.
nah, drink Modelo !!
With soy-milk. [beam][wink][lol][tongue_smile]
Stay the course---your ending statement regarding the News-Press endorsement of Donald Trump says volumes about you. Your way or the highway, huh?
I also endorse the Presidency of Donald Trump[thumbup]
Texas two-step---the bigger the school, the bigger the gang of thugs who will rob, intimidate, and use violence against other students. St. Joseph is already crumbling under the weight of the criminal element, and giving them control of the schools will simply hasten the deterioration.
Party Policy---Have you noticed that the Democrats are on the wrong side of every issue? Their only policy is impeachment of Trump because they have nothing else to offer. Nancy Pelosi crumbled at the feet of Ocasio-Cortez and 2 Muslim women. She is pushing impeachment to save her legacy and history will not look kindly on her.
EVERY issue. EVERY time. Just like vaj0201. [innocent][whistling]
Appeasement---The Obama foreign policy was "appeasement"--give them money and maybe they'll go away. It is the same strategy Neville Chamberlain tried with Hitler--and we know how that worked out. Middle east religious fanatics see appeasement as weakness. They only understand conflict as demonstrated by hundreds of years of their history. They live in such deplorable countries that they are constantly angry and constantly fighting one another as well as everyone else. The amount of blood shed in battle between Shiite and Sunni's has stained the sand red for centuries.
Trump is definitely Mentally deranged and delusional and a pathological lying Moron
Don't rush---you are correct, and no doubt the Democrats will immediately start new impeachment hearings. If you can't beat him, impeach him---that's the Democrat way!
Blame game----Good call! Trump is blamed for everything---even hurricanes. It seems that since the Democrats have no viable policies, all they can do is point fingers.
Growth projection---and you thought correctly!!
"Thank a Dem" for EBT cards that are traded for drugs and booze, but NOT for protecting Medicare. The ONLY theft of Medicare was carried out in a broad daylight raid with the passage of ObamaCare when Obama and the Democrat Congress stole $716 billion in already budgeted Medicare benefits to finance their Medicaid expansion scam. Yep, they just reached in the Medicare "pot" and took out $14,000 of monies paid in by Medicare-eligible seniors during their working years, $28,000 for Medicare-eligible couples. The illegals are getting their medical problems taken care of, but our prescription prices and cost of insurances have skyrocketed. Yeah, "thank a Dem"...…...NOT!!
Wright---Exactly. A profitable business is a liquor store located in the EBT corridor.
I patronize a few of the downtown convenience stores and you would be surprised how many times I've been approached by losers wanting me to buy them booze or smokes in exchange for use of their EBT cards.
EBT cards have been a bigger boon to ethanol production than the government subsidies to make 30-proof gasoline
Yes,,, That’s Trumps America
Please don't forget the liberals stole money from social security to jump start the Obamacare.
Wrong.
Most EBD cards are Used in Red Republican Bible Belt states
Hey bee, when did Soleimani visit the White House?
It was actually Hadi al Amiri, who led the attack on the Embassy, who was in the Obama White House (photos available). Both were being discussed in the same news story and I may have confused the two. BTW, ex-Clinton officials were stunned that he was in the WH since he has a long history of terrorist attacks.
Islamic terrorism leaders were made much more welcome in the Obama White House than was Israeli PM Netanyahu who was made to enter by a side door and cool his heels in a small anteroom while Obama and Princess enjoyed a leisurely meal.
Obama was an articulate fraud. He was against Israel (our only true ally in the middle east) and always sided with the enemies of Israel.
Obumer was an insider with the Islamic leaders.
Jamesbond is Lying about America’s Greatest President!! Trump is Owned by the Kremlin
Totally Fake Noise from Looney Toones Alex Jones Infowars
Israel had 100 Chances to Kill Soleimani but Chose not to... Trump is definitely Mentally Deranged & So Incredibly Jealous of Obama that he needed to deflect attention from his Impeachment!!! Trump has Serious Mental Diseases
Now beelog you know that won't suffice for Vaj. Now he'll be whining the day away. Obama met with Islamic terrorist leaders. Trump kills them.
Obama was a Real President that Didn’t need the Russians to win an election
Trump is definitely Mentally unstable and his Dementia is getting Worse
Beelig is more of a Fraud than Real President Obama
There ya go! That wasn’t so hard now, was it?
same whining, different day
The fact is that Obama appeased and consorted with known terrorists going all the way back to his childhood so you can gloat all you want but you're still worshipping a loser.
Not hard at all. I always try to acknowledge my mistakes. Try it sometime.
That’s laughable.
Obama 'Heroes' :
Radical Communist Propagandist, Frank Marshall Davis (biological daddy)
Bill Ayers (radical Weather Underground bomber)
Trumps Mental Health Issues were on display last week. Also his Clinical obesity!!! What could possibly go wrong
3 Americans Kilked today because of Trumps Blunders
