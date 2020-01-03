Swimming in red
Let’s talk about deficits. Former President Ronald Reagan took the deficit from $70 billion to $175 billion. Former President George H.W. Bush took it to $300 billion. Former President Bill Clinton got it down to zero, and we actually had budget surpluses, which took it from zero to $1.2 trillion. Former President Barack Obama halved that to $600 billion. And under President Donald Trump, it is now almost $2 trillion, an increase of nearly 68 percent. Remind me again, who’s the fiscal conservative here?
I totally feel sorry for Ted Rogers in Faucett, Missouri, the farmer who they may take his land through a private company, through eminent domain. He gets it. And those people in southern Buchanan County need to realize that industrial wind turbines are right behind.
Our Missouri legislators need to act now. Giving a private company the power of eminent domain is unprecedented in the state of Missouri. This will cause unintended, bad consequences forevermore. Please stop it.
I was just watching “Gunsmoke” and this guy was in trouble. The judge said you can’t have a trial without witnesses. That’s what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to do. Anything he can do for Trump — and Republicans are like that too — to protect Trump at all costs, the heck with our country.
I’m reading here on the front page where Buchanan County ranks ninth for average annual wage at $45,012. I just wonder how much overtime they had to put in to get that much.
It would be nice if we had some other theaters in town, somewhere other than clear up north like that. It’s too far up there. A lot of people would get to something a little more in the southern area, beyond the Belt Highway, even. But we could use another one to divide it up a little bit, make it easier for some people to get to it.
I find it funny that the Associated Press has a big article about how the birth rate is the lowest in the century. It is now acceptable to be LGBTQ, and so what do you expect? Those groups can’t be producing babies, so of course they’re going to be way down. This is not news.
Editor’s note: Demographers attribute the declining birthrate to an aging population, a reduction in immigration and younger people who delay starting a family for financial reasons.
By the way if any of you cons have any factual rebuttal I welcome it so we can have a genuine discussion and not a name calling, ad hominem lace free for all. Otherwise KTFSU.
Simple question (which I am sure will go unanswered by the cowardly right), I f trump is innocent as he claims to be, why, why, why would he not want his inner circle, who was there when he did what he actually did, to prove his innocence? Come can you give me an example of an innocent person who tried to impede legal proceedings against them if they were truly innocent. Open your eyes and see that trump it the Jim Jones of America, trying to kill democracy. I hope I am before the throne when you get judged, what with babies in cages, hatred for minorities, taking away food from the needy, and supporting a demagogue who is a serial adulterer, sexual assaulter, Pathological liar, untrustworthy (kurds in Syria}, Treasonous ( attempts to incite foreign countries to interfere with our elections).
Joker of the Day: Colin Kaepernick Calls US Military ‘Terrorists’ Because They Killed Soleimani
No one, absolutely no one cares what that washed up loser has to say about anything. Just a passing joke.
Nobody cares yet you care enough to make a comment. Such is the life of the perpetually offended. Ignore Kaepernick and move on.
Hey there princess! What makes you think this would be offensive? He's the biggest joke of the NFL - too funny!
Uhhh, he’s not in the NFL. Clarinet players have a hard time understanding the game.
Again, if no one cares, why do you care enough to comment about it?
Wow what a discovery. I didn't know princesses were knowledgeable about football. The league has 300 pound cheerleaders?
And now we see the importance of racism in the lives of cons.
Private gain equals public gain often. DUH!
Turbines are coming: It's about dam time. I hope the don't emit the imaginary fumes and gases the the Liar in chief want us to believe in. Oh, ! I hope they don't increase the cancer rate that the idiots of the cult of trumpism believe in. If it wasn't for gullibility and stupidity the cons wouldn't have any mental registration.
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration disclosed on Friday that there were 20 emails between a top aide to President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff and a colleague at the White House’s Office of Management and Budget discussing the freeze of a congressionally mandated military aid package for Ukraine.
But in response to a court order that it swiftly process those pages in response to a Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, lawsuit filed by The New York Times, the Office of Management and Budget delivered a terse letter saying it would not turn over any of the 40 pages of emails — not even with redactions.
Wasn’t there a promise to be the “most transparent administration ever...”?
Yep! [angry][thumbup][censored]
So the donald is getting ready to put the lives of young American service-members in harms way. Just one more of many of his pledges to fall by the wayside. I feel so sorry for the families the donald is going to tear apart. Worst president ever -- he just passed a. jackson to the bottom of the barrel.
What do you expect from coward who was awarded the Purple Bone Spur for actions that are harmful to ones patriotism and known courage.
Obamma is still at the bottom.
I have a son in the Army and to be honest they're all itching to go smoke some camels.
Reality and fiction---Caller, did you notice that the House leadership did not allow the Republicans to call witnesses? Did you notice they treated the minority with disdain? Why do you suddenly want "fairness" when you denied it in the House hearings?
Because the Repubs wanted to focus on who called 911 rather than putting out the fire.
Fake
Nope. Demands for the whistleblower are equivalent.
Yes your arguments are!!!
Sen. McConnell: "President Trump should get the same treatment that every single senator thought was fair for President Clinton... Fair is fair."
Also McConnell....” "There have been 15 impeachments in the history of the country. Two of them were cut short by resignations. In the other 13 impeachments there were witnesses," he told CNN's Larry King Live on January 28, 1999, as the Clinton trial played out in the Senate. The number included judges who were charged with impeachment.
"It's not unusual to have a witness in a trial. It's certainly not unusual to have witness in an impeachment trial," McConnell said at the time.
He added: "The House managers have only asked for three witnesses. I think that's pretty modest."
If the House managers want to call witnesses he, by his own words, should allow them.
Clinton is history.. Obama is history... Pelosi in her hurry-up agenda now decides to hold up the process...
GREAT!! Pretty dam smart on her part.[crying][crying][crying]
If you are brave enough to read the truth about Democrats violating house rules as to allowing republicans to call witnesses be brave enough to read the following. "Facts First: It's misleading to say Democrats broke House rules, which do not guarantee a full day of minority hearings. House Rule XI only requires that the minority be allowed to call witnesses during at least one of the hearing days.
Though House Republicans have the right to complain that not all witnesses they requested were called, witnesses requested by the Republican minority did testify in the impeachment hearings conducted by both the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees; Tim Morrison, David Hale and Kurt Volker in front of the House Intelligence Committee and Jonathan Turley for the House Judiciary Committee.
Chairmen for both committees did deny some of the witnesses Republicans wished to call, such as the whistleblower and Hunter Biden. Going into the impeachment hearings, Republicans knew that their requested witnesses would be subject to approval from the chair under HR 660, the resolution the House passed governing the procedures for the impeachment inquiry.
Casey Burgat, resident senior fellow for the Governance Project at the nonpartisan public policy research organization R Street, said the House Democrats adhered to the existing rules regarding minority-requested witnesses.
About House Rule XI, Burgat, who previously worked at the Congressional Research Service, said, "It's not an entire day, and majority still gets to decide when, who, and where, and can even dilute minority chosen witnesses by naming 1 (or 100) of their own. Plus, rules say the witnesses and testimony have to be relevant." He added, "It is very rare for this rule to be invoked for any committee hearing."
1999 Dreier memo
After this story initially published on Monday, a House Judiciary Committee Republican staffer pointed CNN to a 1999 memo from then-House Rules Committee Chairman David Dreier, which attempted to clarify how House rules apply to the minority calling witnesses.
After acknowledging that "House rules provide little guidance regarding the minimum amount of time which must be devoted to the minority hearing day," the Dreier memo states, "As a general rule, a day should be a 'working day.' "
While that may appear to lend credence to Scalise's argument, that still doesn't mean the Democrats broke House rules.
As the Dreier memo further points out, "At a minimum, the committee should exhaust one round of questioning under the five-minute rule." In that case, the minimum threshold was likely met on the afternoon of November 20, when Morrison and Volker, both of them minority witnesses, testified for a few hours.
Furthermore, while the Dreier memo serves as an explanation of Scalise's interpretation of the rules, it is by no means binding or precedent-setting, and in theory at least is super-seceded by the procedures outlined in HR 660, according to Burgat.
On Tuesday, Burgat clarified his earlier statement about the majority's authority over minority-requested witnesses. Burgat acknowledged that the majority is somewhat limited in its power to determine who testifies, but retains broad power to set the hearing schedule.
"The when, where, and if additional (majority) witnesses are called is still up to a committee majority," Burgat said". Why is it that all of your arguments turn our to be false?
Reality and fiction---Caller, did you notice that during the House hearings Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Jerry Nadler did not request any input from Mitch McConnell and the Senate? Did you notice that the House could have called more witnesses, but they were in too much of a hurry to get the Articles passed? They had their opportunity, but they were in too much of a hurry. They blew it.
And now with more evidence in the emails reported you probably will see the impeachment process reopen. Bail a little faster Bee.
The Senate will shut down the left! Trump 2020 coming your way you Silly Dilly.
Hey Aunt Bee look up!
Vaj's life must be so very lonely knowing he's the only one with all the answers these days. Life's rough at the top isn't it lil guy?
Who says I have the answers? I’m just using their own words.
copy/posting their words, with YOUR choice words, your skewed opinions. nobody cares
Ha! His comments are more like instant barfalonious of the blowhole!
Is that all you have in reply to valid points I hope you aren't physically weak as you are mentally.
Aj when you read these ad nauseum personal attacks against you it is frightening that such weak ignorant people will soon vote to trump without any real justification. It is a fact the upper wealth possessors are getting richer under trump't economy but how about of the majority with minimal or now gain in wealth and savings. How much more are the taking home than 2015? How much higher are their wages? You notice aj that these lemmings have no comment about turning our back on allies and destroying trust of the US internationally. When was the last president who was openly mocked and laughed by the new world leaders at a G7 summit? Some people will hang their hats on anly old piece of human refuse.
Frightening indeed! A sad, pathetic bunch.
Listen to the crybabies! Now run to mommy and sob in her lap, you little bellyachers! Typical for these playground bullies. They can dish it out but yell 'uncle" when the tables are turned. Hilarious!
You do according to thinking people.
"Lil guy"??? More like a 300 pound princess - truth!
Twinkerbell
nothing from nothing, equals nothing...
No valid comment from a nothing equals nothing.
Sad that loafer can't really come up with an insult worthy of aj. If it had any valid responses it would hep in the discussion but ad hominem attacks is the only trick in the con's bag.
“ “I really do believe we have God on our side. I believe that. I believe that,” Trump said at King Jesus International Ministry in Kendall, Fla
"Sir, my concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God's side." Abraham Lincoln
“Deficits don’t matter...” — Richard Cheney.
Presidebt Lump called himself the “King of Debt.” His believers only care when it’s a democrat in office.
takes a ton of money to correct Obummer's mistakes...
[lol][lol][lol]
AJ----why do you suppose Obama met with Soleimani in the White House? What do you think they discussed? Here is a man who is responsible for the killing of hundreds of Americans and the wounding of thousands. Notice how Muslim Ilhan Oman is outraged that a Muslim brother was terminated.
When was he at the White House??
OBUMER had lots of his "friends" at the White House. Wonder how many visits Soleimani made...………………….?
Me too. Why don’t you provide some of that history? Beelog won’t. Nobody else will either.
Hey James the scary old Muslims are going to GET you. Quick under your bed!!!
Did you know that Obama invited and met with Soleimani in the White House? Wonder what they discussed!
When?
The man responsible for an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad joined President Barack Obama for a White House meeting in 2011.
Obama liked to entertain his "friends" in the White House. Hadi al Amiri, the 65-year-old “point man” for the attack on the U.S. Embassy earlier this week, was one of the members of an Iraqi delegation that joined former Prime Minister Nouri al Maliki during a meeting with the Obama administration in the White House.
Very good B4. But it has nothing to do with what beelog is suggesting. Try again.
Source please fool.
Name those mistakes. You mean diplomacy with Iran instead of out right provocations for war. You know trump said the Iranians had never won a war. How about the war with Iraq in the eighties. Ore the might and power of the babylonians who were the early Iranians. Someone needs to remind trump as to the meaning and significance of "mene mene tekel upharsin". Surely one of you fake Christians will help the poor fool out.
[ohmy][ohmy][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
