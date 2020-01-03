Swimming in red

Let’s talk about deficits. Former President Ronald Reagan took the deficit from $70 billion to $175 billion. Former President George H.W. Bush took it to $300 billion. Former President Bill Clinton got it down to zero, and we actually had budget surpluses, which took it from zero to $1.2 trillion. Former President Barack Obama halved that to $600 billion. And under President Donald Trump, it is now almost $2 trillion, an increase of nearly 68 percent. Remind me again, who’s the fiscal conservative here?

Turbines are coming

I totally feel sorry for Ted Rogers in Faucett, Missouri, the farmer who they may take his land through a private company, through eminent domain. He gets it. And those people in southern Buchanan County need to realize that industrial wind turbines are right behind.

Private gain

Our Missouri legislators need to act now. Giving a private company the power of eminent domain is unprecedented in the state of Missouri. This will cause unintended, bad consequences forevermore. Please stop it.

Reality and fiction

I was just watching “Gunsmoke” and this guy was in trouble. The judge said you can’t have a trial without witnesses. That’s what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to do. Anything he can do for Trump — and Republicans are like that too — to protect Trump at all costs, the heck with our country.

Overtime impact

I’m reading here on the front page where Buchanan County ranks ninth for average annual wage at $45,012. I just wonder how much overtime they had to put in to get that much.

Screen time

It would be nice if we had some other theaters in town, somewhere other than clear up north like that. It’s too far up there. A lot of people would get to something a little more in the southern area, beyond the Belt Highway, even. But we could use another one to divide it up a little bit, make it easier for some people to get to it.

Low birth rates

I find it funny that the Associated Press has a big article about how the birth rate is the lowest in the century. It is now acceptable to be LGBTQ, and so what do you expect? Those groups can’t be producing babies, so of course they’re going to be way down. This is not news.

Editor’s note: Demographers attribute the declining birthrate to an aging population, a reduction in immigration and younger people who delay starting a family for financial reasons.