Graduation rates

St. Joseph School District, how about publishing the freshman enrollment rate at Central, Benton, Hillyard Technical School and Lafayette and the senior graduation rate at these schools?

Editor’s note: The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reports the following graduate rates at St. Joseph schools in 2019: 86% at Benton, 84% at Central and 78% at Lafayette. Information was not available on the state website for Hillyard, possibly because students there aren’t in a four-year program.

Fortunate son

I see now that the city’s wanting to pass an ordinance where you can’t buy tobacco products unless you’re 21. You got to be 21 to be able to buy alcohol, too. But I can go and fight a senseless war at 18 and possibly lose my life. And no, I’m not no senator’s son. If I was, I wouldn’t be going to war.

Editor’s note: The City Council approved the age restriction on Monday, which is in keeping with a new federal law.

Corrupt world

I don’t understand why so many people say they hate President Donald Trump. It’s not that the people in Washington hate Trump, but boy, are they afraid of him, federal prosecutor John Durham and Attorney General William Barr. Trump is messing with their little corrupt world and they are scared to death. It’s gonna be fun to watch when it’s all said and done.

Rule of three

I just finished the News-Press editorial on health care, and I think it’s pretty spot-on. Americans need to remember the rule of three in business applies to health care as well. You can have fast, you can have cheap or you can have really good. You have to pick two. You can never get all three.

Marquee names

I enjoy the Academy Awards show, but this year I think they left out the greatest actress and the greatest actor of all time — Meghan Markle and Donald Trump.

Leave a message

Don’t call the Drug Strike Force after 10 o’clock at night, because there’s nobody there, they’re closed. So if you got drugs going on across the street, forget it. And they don’t really have an answer machine that you can leave a message.

She’s no Diana

Prince Harry’s wife doesn’t understand Princess Diana. She was a victim of the royal family. She was totally an innocent victim picked to be a baby carriage just to give them a new king. It was not self-gratification, like with this girl.

Flight plan

Of course we taxpayers pay for the president’s plane trips, just like we did for Former President Barack Obama and his wife — him going to Hawaii, her going in a different direction to Colorado, on different flights.