Graduation rates
St. Joseph School District, how about publishing the freshman enrollment rate at Central, Benton, Hillyard Technical School and Lafayette and the senior graduation rate at these schools?
Editor’s note: The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reports the following graduate rates at St. Joseph schools in 2019: 86% at Benton, 84% at Central and 78% at Lafayette. Information was not available on the state website for Hillyard, possibly because students there aren’t in a four-year program.
Fortunate son
I see now that the city’s wanting to pass an ordinance where you can’t buy tobacco products unless you’re 21. You got to be 21 to be able to buy alcohol, too. But I can go and fight a senseless war at 18 and possibly lose my life. And no, I’m not no senator’s son. If I was, I wouldn’t be going to war.
Editor’s note: The City Council approved the age restriction on Monday, which is in keeping with a new federal law.
Corrupt world
I don’t understand why so many people say they hate President Donald Trump. It’s not that the people in Washington hate Trump, but boy, are they afraid of him, federal prosecutor John Durham and Attorney General William Barr. Trump is messing with their little corrupt world and they are scared to death. It’s gonna be fun to watch when it’s all said and done.
Rule of three
I just finished the News-Press editorial on health care, and I think it’s pretty spot-on. Americans need to remember the rule of three in business applies to health care as well. You can have fast, you can have cheap or you can have really good. You have to pick two. You can never get all three.
Marquee names
I enjoy the Academy Awards show, but this year I think they left out the greatest actress and the greatest actor of all time — Meghan Markle and Donald Trump.
Leave a message
Don’t call the Drug Strike Force after 10 o’clock at night, because there’s nobody there, they’re closed. So if you got drugs going on across the street, forget it. And they don’t really have an answer machine that you can leave a message.
She’s no Diana
Prince Harry’s wife doesn’t understand Princess Diana. She was a victim of the royal family. She was totally an innocent victim picked to be a baby carriage just to give them a new king. It was not self-gratification, like with this girl.
Flight plan
Of course we taxpayers pay for the president’s plane trips, just like we did for Former President Barack Obama and his wife — him going to Hawaii, her going in a different direction to Colorado, on different flights.
I find the use of the words witch hunt by t rump hilarious, Throughout history the persecution of innocents as witches was the sole purview of the church. The catholics in Medieval Europe and Puritans at Salem. I guess the the Conservative female writer with the large adam's apple, Ann Coulter, proved that Democrats and Liberals in General are incapable of witch hunts since according to her we are all GODLESS. He he he,
Anybody who can't see how corrupt t rump is has no right commenting on corruption. I'm just saying. By the way I say "I'm just saying" so I don't say what a dumb ASSumption you are.
Connie's are really strange with their targets of hatred. Come on! Meghan Markle? REALLY! She is not a Democrat, American, and has never shown any propensity for political persuasion. What is with you insane people. Oh I know "Haters gonna hate"' Next you'll be griping about one ply toilet paper as if in the grand scheme of things it matters.
