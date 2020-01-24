What it means

Hey, Senate Majority Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell, when I vote for someone with the “R” after their name, I’m voting for Republicans, not Russians.

Rush to judgment

Both party leaders of the Senate have given their opening remarks, yet the truth lies somewhere in between. However, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley already decided that he doesn’t need to listen to the trial, he already knows the answer. What a state of affairs. We can do better in Missouri.

J’accuse

This is insane. I had to go to Page A7 before I could find anything in the News-Press about the impeachment. It makes you look bad. I mean, this is worldwide news. Papers in Europe probably have it on the front page.

Ousted

When I was a kid, we didn’t have seclusion rooms. You couldn’t behave, they’d kick you out of school. Why don’t they do that now?

Spot on

We just got back from a two-week trip and, looking through our old newspapers, saw the editorial cartoon about Iran accidentally shooting down the airplane and then saying, “Why don’t you want us to have a nuclear weapon?” That was spot-on. Really good cartoon, and shows why they can’t have a nuclear weapon.

Health in a can

To the person who’s hollering about President Donald Trump taking away the “healthy” school lunches: Forget Trump for a second. Those lunches are a disaster. We have the healthiest trash cans in the world. And there’s not enough food there for an active kid to get by on, they’re all starving by mid-afternoon.

Man of honor

I was one of Beau Musser’s teachers in Benton High School. And I taught his mother many years before that. This is a great and honorable family. Beau Musser is a great credit to our city. He is absolutely incorruptible. He reminds me of the legendary Eliot Ness, who is one of the greatest Americans of all time, an untouchable who could not be bought or intimidated.

A little patience

Just think what would happen in a criminal trial if a juror stood up midway through the case and said that the prosecution isn’t making a case. If I were the law school that gave a degree to Sen. Josh Hawley, I’d be pretty embarrassed right now.