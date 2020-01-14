Golden opportunity

Introducing wind turbines to a community is a way to produce needed electricity, better education, lower taxes, better county roads and bring in more money for the people. This is an opportunity of a lifetime. Letting this opportunity be lost would be telling the next generation, “We’re not going to do anything to make your life better.”

Get in line

You see these people early in the cold morning, waiting in line to buy the Chiefs tickets. Who are these people that have the time and the money to do so?

Editor’s note: They are Chiefs fans.

Sign of times

I lived in St. Joe for years, moved up to Savannah seven years ago. They’ve got more stop signs on the corners up here than a dog has hair. And they don’t mean nothing to these people. I know there’s nobody sitting around watching them. I’ve mentioned that before to a couple policemen, and they just kind of laugh and shake their head. So I don’t think it’d be a very good idea for St. Joe.

Balancing act

It is so disgusting for people to keep telling the president what he should do when they probably can’t even keep their own checking account in order.

Question of abortion

Could the declining of births also be attributed to abortion? I would say so.

Editor’s note: According to state health statistics, Buchanan County women averaged a total of 107 abortions a year in a five-year period, from 2013 to 2017.

Agitate, agitate

A News-Press editorial tells us to stop politics at the water’s edge, meaning don’t criticize foreign policy. We have the right to criticize. Many of us criticized Bush’s war over nonexistent weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Republicans called us unpatriotic and Michael Reagan said we had a yellow streak. But we were right. It was the worst foreign policy mistake in a hundred years.

See Wawyer

When is Buchanan County going to realize the Seth Wright and Lee Sawyer are connected at the hip?

Taking sides

How on earth can the Democratic Party be upset that a terrorist was killed? He has mangled and killed hundreds of Americans. Whose side are they on anyway? Makes you wonder, listening to them.

Digging deep

The question I have is when will my fellow Americans realize President Donald Trump and his administration don’t have a clue what they’re doing? They’re going to put us in a hole we will never get out of. Take my word for it.