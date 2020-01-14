Golden opportunity
Introducing wind turbines to a community is a way to produce needed electricity, better education, lower taxes, better county roads and bring in more money for the people. This is an opportunity of a lifetime. Letting this opportunity be lost would be telling the next generation, “We’re not going to do anything to make your life better.”
Get in line
You see these people early in the cold morning, waiting in line to buy the Chiefs tickets. Who are these people that have the time and the money to do so?
Editor’s note: They are Chiefs fans.
Sign of times
I lived in St. Joe for years, moved up to Savannah seven years ago. They’ve got more stop signs on the corners up here than a dog has hair. And they don’t mean nothing to these people. I know there’s nobody sitting around watching them. I’ve mentioned that before to a couple policemen, and they just kind of laugh and shake their head. So I don’t think it’d be a very good idea for St. Joe.
Balancing act
It is so disgusting for people to keep telling the president what he should do when they probably can’t even keep their own checking account in order.
Question of abortion
Could the declining of births also be attributed to abortion? I would say so.
Editor’s note: According to state health statistics, Buchanan County women averaged a total of 107 abortions a year in a five-year period, from 2013 to 2017.
Agitate, agitate
A News-Press editorial tells us to stop politics at the water’s edge, meaning don’t criticize foreign policy. We have the right to criticize. Many of us criticized Bush’s war over nonexistent weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Republicans called us unpatriotic and Michael Reagan said we had a yellow streak. But we were right. It was the worst foreign policy mistake in a hundred years.
See Wawyer
When is Buchanan County going to realize the Seth Wright and Lee Sawyer are connected at the hip?
Taking sides
How on earth can the Democratic Party be upset that a terrorist was killed? He has mangled and killed hundreds of Americans. Whose side are they on anyway? Makes you wonder, listening to them.
Digging deep
The question I have is when will my fellow Americans realize President Donald Trump and his administration don’t have a clue what they’re doing? They’re going to put us in a hole we will never get out of. Take my word for it.
Impeachment---The Democrats have just made a mockery of the Constitution and its prescription for impeachment. There are "no crimes and misdemeanors". The "abuse of power" refers to actions by previous presidents which were normal operating procedure, but are being overruled by political bias and the desire to remove a sitting President. The impeachment is a joke which will harm the presidency for decades to come. The Democrats have just "lowered the bar" for impeachment and set a horrible precedent. Joe Biden is on tape for an admitted quid pro quo in the Ukraine. IF elected president, there is a distinct possibility he will immediately be impeached for that action----thanks to an angry and vindictive Nancy Pelosi and a Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. Shameful!!
Digging deep---(Trump administration)---So, caller, you are saying that a booming stock market, increases in jobs and incomes, growing 401k plans, low minority unemployment, a stronger military, and favorable trade agreements is "digging a hole"? You suggest we take "your word" for it, but we don't even know who you are!
Taking sides---(cleansing the world of Soleimani)--the supposed "outrage" is simply political. The Left refuses to give Trump another success to follow all of his other successes. Watch most of the national media and you will see no mention of a booming stock market, gains in 401k plans, low unemployment, especially among minority groups, a strong economy, beneficial trade agreements which provides jobs and prosperity for all of us. The Democrats crave power in order to push their socialist agendas, therefore they refuse to acknowledge the benefits and prosperity Trump has brought to our nation.
Agitate, agitate--(foreign policy)--My question, caller, is when do you think it is appropriate to intervene in a foreign nation? Never? What if that nation is killing their own people for political expediency? What if they are systematically practicing genocide? What if their actions harm American interests? You see, it is not a simple question to answer. Consider too, that common people lack both training and access to all the facts and ramifications as the top levels of our government do. As leader of the free world, do we not have the obligation to confront evil?
Question of abortion---You are correct, caller. And we have a political party in this country who wants to increase not only the number of abortions, but to even allow it following live birth. This is, simply, sinful and immoral.
Balancing act--(advice to the President)---You are correct, but we live in an age where social media and a biased press creates "sound bites" to replace careful thought and analysis. An irony of modern life is that we have technology which is causing us to regress as human beings. Violent gangs, street criminals, and drug dealers/users are taking over our cities. Abortion and laws which favor the criminals have unraveled our moral fiber, and we have a political naïve people only interested in further lowering our legal and moral standards. Wake Up, America!
Golden opportunity--(wind turbines)--DeKalb County has turned into a movie set for a high-budget, low quality, science fiction movie. Electricity is sent to prosperous communities who will not allow these monstrosities to spoil their natural beauty.
