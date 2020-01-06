Huge burden

I see the school board’s talking about financial burdens if we lose students over the next few years. Talk about financial burdens: several hundred million dollars to waste on new schools. What on earth are you people thinking? I’ll be glad when the voters get our say, I’ll sure vote against it.

Not so new

A Saturday caller who said giving a private company the power of eminent domain is unprecedented in the state of Missouri needs to be better informed. Other utilities have that power historically.

Change the subject

It sometimes happens when a president wants to remain in office, he starts a war because people don’t want to change presidents in a time of war. That’s why Trump is starting this war with Iran.

In the dark

With the animosity that at least two Muslim members of Congress have shown against President Trump, I believe he was right not to inform Congress of the impending attack on Soleimani.

Obama’s debt

The person who blamed the Republicans for the national debt should get their facts straight. It was $10.6 million when Obama took office, and he doubled it to $20 million.

Sorely lacking

Even kindergarten students can figure out Trump’s foreign policy. It’s simple: He don’t have one.

A new focus

President Trump killed the general of Iran so he can get the news media to quit talking about him being impeached and his trial coming up.

On the bandwagon

Evangelicals for Trump, Catholics for Trump. If they are, they’re a bunch of hypocrites, too.

Look objectively

Instead of simply opposing it because you hate Trump or giving it unqualified support because of your backing of the president, politicians and the general public should ask themselves this question: Does the targeting and killing of Qassem Soleimani make Americans safer?

New tune

Too bad Trump wasn’t as brave fighting for our country as he is with the entire military weight of the United States behind him.

Bad impression

You go into the main post office lobby and you got people sleeping in there, and with alcohol bottles by them. Nice way to go, St. Joe. Movin’ on up.