Don’t be fooled

Don’t be fooled by the St. Joseph School District’s holding off on the tax levy for the schools. They know the state is putting one on the ballot for the Interstate 229 overpass and we know the voters won’t approve both.

Know what he’s doing

In response to “Digging deep,” no, I won’t take your word for it. The GNP is almost double what it was under former President Barack Obama; African American and Hispanic unemployment is at its lowest ever; and tensions with North Korea have eased somewhat. So evidently, President Donald Trump does know what he’s doing.

Nail on the head

(Dr. Lawrence Pilgram) hit the nail on the head. Discipline, better teachers and smaller classrooms are all much better than new buildings. And the St. Joseph School District should pay very close attention to that. I personally started teaching before Pilgram did, and I would agree wholeheartedly with exactly what he said.

Cannot compare

If people think Trump lies, he cannot compare to Hillary Clinton. She has a college degree in lying, at the top of her class.

Wasting money

The SJSD is finally acknowledging the enormous voter disapproval of their plans. They already wasted money for some company to run a survey on the April vote. … All they care about is wasting money, not our children’s education.

Kiss them goodbye

State Sen. Dan Hegeman wants to present legislation to weaken the voter-approved redistricting. That’s senatorial and state legislature districts. If he gets that through, we can kiss the Republican Party goodbye.

Once he understands

Apparently, the school superintendent didn’t get a copy of the state audit report a few years ago or the lawsuits or a copy of the money that was misappropriated. Once he understands that, he’ll be able to understand taxpayers of the St. Joe School District.

Little confused

“Stopping politics at the water’s edge” means you don’t go to another country and criticize our leaders. That you keep that criticism at home. I don’t know what this person was thinking, but he’s a little confused.

Excuse themselves

Several Democratic senators are running for president against President Trump in the upcoming election. At the same time, they will be involved in the trial of the president for impeachment. This seems to be a conflict of interest. Shouldn’t those Democratic senators excuse themselves from voting in the trial?