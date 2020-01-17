Don’t be fooled
Don’t be fooled by the St. Joseph School District’s holding off on the tax levy for the schools. They know the state is putting one on the ballot for the Interstate 229 overpass and we know the voters won’t approve both.
Know what he’s doing
In response to “Digging deep,” no, I won’t take your word for it. The GNP is almost double what it was under former President Barack Obama; African American and Hispanic unemployment is at its lowest ever; and tensions with North Korea have eased somewhat. So evidently, President Donald Trump does know what he’s doing.
Nail on the head
(Dr. Lawrence Pilgram) hit the nail on the head. Discipline, better teachers and smaller classrooms are all much better than new buildings. And the St. Joseph School District should pay very close attention to that. I personally started teaching before Pilgram did, and I would agree wholeheartedly with exactly what he said.
Cannot compare
If people think Trump lies, he cannot compare to Hillary Clinton. She has a college degree in lying, at the top of her class.
Wasting money
The SJSD is finally acknowledging the enormous voter disapproval of their plans. They already wasted money for some company to run a survey on the April vote. … All they care about is wasting money, not our children’s education.
Kiss them goodbye
State Sen. Dan Hegeman wants to present legislation to weaken the voter-approved redistricting. That’s senatorial and state legislature districts. If he gets that through, we can kiss the Republican Party goodbye.
Once he understands
Apparently, the school superintendent didn’t get a copy of the state audit report a few years ago or the lawsuits or a copy of the money that was misappropriated. Once he understands that, he’ll be able to understand taxpayers of the St. Joe School District.
Little confused
“Stopping politics at the water’s edge” means you don’t go to another country and criticize our leaders. That you keep that criticism at home. I don’t know what this person was thinking, but he’s a little confused.
Excuse themselves
Several Democratic senators are running for president against President Trump in the upcoming election. At the same time, they will be involved in the trial of the president for impeachment. This seems to be a conflict of interest. Shouldn’t those Democratic senators excuse themselves from voting in the trial?
(3) comments
Will be interested in reading later how failed steak salesman, Presidebt Lump is “draining the swamp” when he employs a Press Secretary who has more DUIs than she has press briefings. She must be still reading all the hateful notes she claims were left behind. Wonder what her salary is given she apparently spends her days in the West Wing playing solitaire on her computer. Some day, archaeologists will uncover the ruins of the long abandoned White House press briefing room. I can see the movie now...”Indiana Jones and the Forth Estate”
Excuse themselves...that’s not a bad idea. They should as well as those republicans who have been vocal about not being impartial even though they just swore an oath saying they have to be.
Knows what he’s doing...Trump has NOT changed the trajectory of GNP. Not has he changed GDP. Not has he changed trajectory of unemployment. He DID get exposed as a liar with unemployment given his claim while campaigning that it was as high as 40%. North Korea is testing more missiles now than ever. Kim played Trump.
