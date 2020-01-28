Open door policy

I used to worry that Russia or China would take us over and make us a communist country. Never in the world would I have thought it would be our own stupid people voting in a communist to be our president. Never say never.

You aced it!

In response to “Low turnout,” you won’t be able to vote anymore. You would score 100% on the stupid test. Look up the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Grow up.

Grab the remote

In regard to “Empty promises,” that person needs to change stations because as far as I know, I have not heard President Donald Trump threaten to cut Medicare and Social Security. However, I’ve heard that lie on several of the alternative stations.

Up to me

I don’t know which is worse — the politicians or the preachers telling us what we should do. I’m going to take a big chance and do what I think is best for me.

Need it

I hope a lot of you people watch the story of Ruby Ridge. And they wonder why we need the Second Amendment. Look what they did to the people on the Idaho mountain.

Pipe down

To Dick Schott, on administrators being most important to education: Students are not pipes, and they can’t be thrown away or replaced. And teachers don’t get union wages. Plumbers don’t use their own money or time to fix the pipes. Get real. Teachers are important.

To the dustbin

Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat. Former Sen. Joe McCarthy, a Republican. Two politicians, different parties and different times, both obsessed with a narrative of false claims to justify their parties’ views and their own egos. Adam and Joe: One already shamed and relegated to nothing but a footnote in history, and the other headed there.

Two roads diverge

So, I guess the way I understand this (City Manager Bruce) Woody-(Assistant Director of Administrative Service Beau) Musser saga is that the number one and number two finance guys with the city just completely disagreed on fundamental differences in accounting processes, and Woody just let it continue for 18 months. That’s typical.