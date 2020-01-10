A shame

I have visited nearly every cemetery in St. Joseph and I noticed the graves of many military veterans. What a shame our city doesn’t have a veterans cemetery, a separate place where our airmen, soldiers, sailors and Marines can be laid to rest in honored glory. Instead, families must travel more than 100 miles to the nearest veterans cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri, or bury their loved ones in a neighboring state at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Mitch’s man

Anyone who was surprised that Sen. Roy Blunt backed President Donald Trump’s act of war, please raise your right hand. I’m sure it’s exactly what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told him to say.

Money talks

To all you Trump haters, I actually want to follow you to the bank when you are ready to cash the huge cash credits you got for each child you have, plus all the other high refunds. Also, can I take a peek at your 401(k)? I’ll be sure to bring a box of tissues so you can wipe away your tears.

Cure-all

If Donald Trump found a cure for cancer, there are some who would not accept it. Such hate is unbelievable and unhealthy for all concerned.

No sense

It doesn’t make sense for Nicole Galloway, the Democratic state auditor, to run for the governor’s seat. She is liked by both Republicans and Democrats. Let the Democrats hold on to the auditor seat with her.

Cartoonish

I wish someone would draw a political cartoon showing President Trump towering over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with the palm of one of his hands on her forehead, while out of reach Nancy vigorously throws punches that don’t connect. Meanwhile, Trump is turned away from her and inspecting his nails on his other hand, and glancing up at the board on Wall Street that reveals another record high closing.

Ramificaitions

This is about that rental inspection coming up. Me and a few landlords were talking and we’re wondering just out of curiosity, how many houses are going to end up empty? And how many people are going to end up on the streets?

The big one

When Harry Truman dropped the big bomb, a lot of people still don’t accept the fact that it saved a lot of lives. He was like our president now — despite the consequences, he did what was right. That takes guts.

Troika

First the idiots want to tear down a perfectly good double-decker highway, then they want to close three schools and spend $150 million on one new super school, and now they want to take out the stoplights and put in stop signs where you’re always forced to stop. Where did they find these people?

Editor’s note: They’re not the same people making all the decisions. There are different boards.