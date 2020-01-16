Not a demagogue

I’d like to respond to Marie Daniel’s letter quoting Robert Kennedy. I’m not a fan of President Donald Trump in any way, but to say he is doing class warfare and demagoguing other groups compared to the Democrats is a pretty extreme position.

Paying the bills

I’m so tired of reading about our wonderful, charitable Mosaic hospital and the homeless. When I had to go last year, I wish I would have said I was homeless — maybe I wouldn’t still be paying hospital bills I had to take a loan out to pay for.

Fair is as fair does

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s got a lot of nerve and gall, if you ask me. He stated that they need to proceed with the impeachment proceedings to make sure that there is a fair trial and justice is served, so to speak. And yet, when they had the hearings to begin with, the Republicans wanted to call witnesses and the Democrats wouldn’t allow them to bring in witnesses, or to have anyone represent or ask questions.

Job candidate

It sounds like our Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is in the running to replace Sen. Lindsey Graham, if Graham loses his election. He will become Trump’s “pitch and carry” guy.

Judge not

In reply to “Who pays,” Trump has never accepted his salary but rather donated to veterans causes. And in reply to “Youth is served,” who are you to judge the maturity of the youth at Trump’s rallies? They could easily be members of the military on leave. Those young men and women who are mature enough to go overseas and fight to protect your freedom.

Security check

It would be interesting to have a reporter go to the IRS office and go through the procedure. Just to get into the office, you have to scan your entire body, remove everything that you’ve got in your pockets. It seems to me like that’s a bit of overkill. It might be interesting to see the story on that.

It’s all Trump’s fault

If Trump hadn’t bombed and killed the general, 176 people on that aircraft would still be alive. Another lie he told got people killed. Trump is a danger to America, still thinking he is above the law.

Not gas pains

About the poor lady in the paper suing Mosaic because of her spinal injury: We took our daughter out there about three years ago, she was in crying pain. They did all this in the emergency room and said she had gas pains. We had to get some Gas-X. Two months later, we took her to Kansas City to a real doctor, and they immediately diagnosed everything wrong with her back. After a $100,000 surgery, she’s up and doing fine. So just be aware if you go out to (Mosaic).