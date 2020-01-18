Get the real story

Whatever happened to truth in reporting? Getting both sides of the story? The News-Press is nothing better than the National Enquirer. Let’s hear the real truth. How about fact-checking? Do you know that all his thoughts and numbers are correct? How about that? You need to talk to the finance employees and find out the real story.

Insult to landscape

I strongly oppose the wind turbines. They are an insult to the landscape. They look awful. They’re not recyclable, and how many years does it take for them to pay back the cost of it?

Tire-eater

Well, you know how I know the Missouri Department of Transportation doesn’t care about maintenance and improvement in Northwest Missouri? When you get off Interstate 29 at North U.S. Highway 169, there are potholes there bigger than my tires. You can’t tell me that MoDOT employees don’t drive over that all the time.

New dummies

What we really and truly need is a grand jury investigation of our entire city government. I don’t trust them as far as I could throw any of them. I’ll be glad when they’re all up for re-election and we can get rid of them and bring in some new dummies.

Not a clue

Sounds to me like City Manager Bruce Woody and Mayor Bill McMurray ought to just go ahead and step down. They don’t have any idea what they’re doing.

Wake up

No matter how this impeachment trial goes down, I am scared that our fall elections still will be altered by outside foreign governments. This president welcomes it. And the Republican Congress welcomes it. He might win again with it, but it is a great loss for the election process. I hope the American public and our leaders eventually wake up and see what is happening.

Call for audit

Everybody in St. Joe needs to call the state auditor and ask her to please get on that city audit quickly.

Pants on fire

After the Democratic debate, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders called each other liars. I guess it takes one to know one.

Get back to business

This impeachment is such a farce. To listen to Rep. Jerry Nadler, they had no responsibilities at all in the House except to bring forth the impeachment. And now they think it’s the Senate’s responsibility to bring forth all the evidence that they did not bring forward. They need to dismiss this immediately and get on with the business of America.