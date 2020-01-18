Get the real story
Whatever happened to truth in reporting? Getting both sides of the story? The News-Press is nothing better than the National Enquirer. Let’s hear the real truth. How about fact-checking? Do you know that all his thoughts and numbers are correct? How about that? You need to talk to the finance employees and find out the real story.
Insult to landscape
I strongly oppose the wind turbines. They are an insult to the landscape. They look awful. They’re not recyclable, and how many years does it take for them to pay back the cost of it?
Tire-eater
Well, you know how I know the Missouri Department of Transportation doesn’t care about maintenance and improvement in Northwest Missouri? When you get off Interstate 29 at North U.S. Highway 169, there are potholes there bigger than my tires. You can’t tell me that MoDOT employees don’t drive over that all the time.
New dummies
What we really and truly need is a grand jury investigation of our entire city government. I don’t trust them as far as I could throw any of them. I’ll be glad when they’re all up for re-election and we can get rid of them and bring in some new dummies.
Not a clue
Sounds to me like City Manager Bruce Woody and Mayor Bill McMurray ought to just go ahead and step down. They don’t have any idea what they’re doing.
Wake up
No matter how this impeachment trial goes down, I am scared that our fall elections still will be altered by outside foreign governments. This president welcomes it. And the Republican Congress welcomes it. He might win again with it, but it is a great loss for the election process. I hope the American public and our leaders eventually wake up and see what is happening.
Call for audit
Everybody in St. Joe needs to call the state auditor and ask her to please get on that city audit quickly.
Pants on fire
After the Democratic debate, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders called each other liars. I guess it takes one to know one.
Get back to business
This impeachment is such a farce. To listen to Rep. Jerry Nadler, they had no responsibilities at all in the House except to bring forth the impeachment. And now they think it’s the Senate’s responsibility to bring forth all the evidence that they did not bring forward. They need to dismiss this immediately and get on with the business of America.
(9) comments
Pants on fire---(Sanders / Warren)--calling each other a "liar" on an open microphone is hilarious. It reminded people of their schoolyard days! Neither is qualified to be president. Warren is purely socialist, and Bernie is purely communist.
Get back to business--(House / Senate)--Democrat and Constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz will testify "for" the Republicans. He has repeatedly said that it is the duty of the House to investigate and the duty of the Senate to determine the validity of the evidence---not to re-investigate for the House. The House bungled their inquiry, have zero evidence, and are attempting to usurp the duties of the Executive Branch. They are sick people, currently incapable of governing.
Wake up--(impeachment/future)---What should worry you is that the Democrat House is bringing an unconstitutional impeachment to the Senate. No high crimes and no misdemeanors. There are no crimes alleged in the articles of impeachment. Ukranian President Zelensky says "no quid pro quo" and he was actually on the call. They money was released "before the deadline". Sondland said in the House interview that Trump told him, " I don't want anything. No quid pro quo". Trump continues to do the business of the country, signing a new trade deal with China while Pelosi was signing the articles. This is the worst political farce I have seen in my lifetime. The Democrats have done nothing. Pelosi held the MCA trade deal for 6 months---preventing Americans from obtaining jobs (in my mind that was an abuse of power). Democrat Constitutional Scholar Alan Dershowitz is testifying for the Republicans simply because he is frightened what this impeachment will do to government in the future. He feels it sets a "dangerous precedent". Yes, somebody better wake up, and it is not the Republicans.
Wake up. I more expect that to happen then fear it, after all look who the president is and who controls the Senate. Putin's fat slob rear end buddy and Moscow Mitch.
By your own logic pants on fire if you see Warren and Sanders as liars they you must be one too since you said It takes one to know one.
Get back to business...another of the poorly educated Presidebt Lump loves. As an analogy, a grand jury investigation doesn’t present all of the evidence in order to get an indictment. Trial is where the majority of evidence is presented.
There you go again trying to confuse the Connie's with facts and reality. Don't you know what a mental strain it is to deny what you know is true because it doesn't coincide with their beliefs. Now my friend we can just sit back and let the ad hominem attacks flow off of us like water of a ducks back. And this is only because they have nothing factual or logical or true to refute your points. The trouble is that they have lost touch with reality so much they don't even realize how inadequate they are. Talking to you they remind the three stooges trying to talk intelligently to a professor. Nuck nuck nuck.
AJ--the duty of the Senate is not to investigate (that falls on the House). The Senate is to simply decide if the evidence brought to the Senate meets the requirements of the Constitution. The House failed to call the witnesses they needed. It is not the duty of the Senate to "do their job". Their case is unbelievably weak and that is how the Senate will rule. This is bigger than the desire to remove a president, it is about destroying the Constitutional mandate. The votes on impeachment were strictly along Party lines. That is a huge red flag---both for the case, and for the future of government.
AJ--you do realize that the impeachment trial IS NOT being held in a court of law, don't you? Different rules apply, as determined by the Senate. The Senate has no responsibility to carry out normal court procedures with witnesses and cross-examination. They may choose to do that, but it is not required. Legally, they could call for an up/down vote at the beginning and it would be all over.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexually-oriented language or name calling.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. This includes name calling.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, but please do not copy and paste from other websites.