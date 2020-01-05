Escape artist
Donald Trump is the one getting the free ride, not the Clintons. The bad guy has been exposed for his bad deeds, the Republicans just refuse to punish him, which no one else would ever have gotten away with.
Small sample
Why do you feel it’s beneficial to print the local ping poll when the total votes are such a minimal amount? Today’s number: 75.
Editor’s note: We’ve never suggested that the results reflect a scientific sample. It’s simply a slice of public opinion for those who choose to participate.
Long gone
The way the city continues to promote homelessness with all the shelters, free meals, and now known as a marijuana friendly city, my wife and I have decided as a new year’s resolution to leave this backward city by year’s end. So long and good luck.
Selective response
It amazes me that the president would accept and act so quickly on intelligence reports concerning the Iranian general’s plans for some sort of attack, and yet reject those same intelligence agencies’ reports on Soviet effort to disrupt our elections. Makes you wonder, doesn’t it.
Payment plan
Calling Democrats socialists is fake news to scare voters. Single-payer health care is not socialism. Claiming it will be more expensive than our current system is also a lie. Paying two industries will never be cheaper than paying for just one.
How many?
This question is for Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat who’s Speaker of the House. She stated that President Trump’s actions and taking out this Iranian general was disproportionate. It’s known that (the general) has been responsible for at least 500 or 600 American deaths. I just wonder in her opinion how many does he have to be responsible for before he would need to be taken out?
Go east
If I wanted to live in a country that only had one party rule, I’d live in Russia.
Volunteer service
To stupid lawmakers, these military people today volunteer to go into service, unlike some previous circumstances. Years ago, they were drafted and had no choice to put their life at risk for this country.
Greater need
Tucker Carlson says in New York now if they arrest people for violent crimes — rape, assault, burglary — they just let them go. They don’t want anybody to have to post bail or anything, they just turn them loose. And they wonder why we need the Second Amendment. We’re going to need it even more in the next few years.
(73) comments
As American young people are led into battle by the worst CiC in US history, I hope none of you will have to meet caskets at the airport.
Greater need---The liberal Democrats who control major cities are much more concerned over the rights of criminals than citizens. Explain how retail stores can survive if criminals are not punished for theft under $950. Only complete idiots could consider such insane policies.
Volunteer service---The volunteers know full well what the possibilities are. The protection of the nation trumps all motivations.
Go east----I would agree with you. We need two parties to counterbalance one another. The Democrats have simply been deceived by a biased press that the effects of Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Gee you still buy the fair and balanced lie. If Fox reported facts instead of mail bovine excrement like some how Benghazi was the fault of Hillary which after 9 official investigation including the republicans own house committee which could find no wrongdoing. "LOCK HER UP! LOCK HER UP after we found she did nothing wrong" Do you know the difference between mainstream and fringe?
Queen Hillary has been wrong her entire life
Selective response----The President fully acknowledges the efforts by the Russians and has ordered preparations to avoid such in the future. He is the strongest President we have had in decades. Trump Derangement Syndrome as poisoned the minds of liberal Democrats.
Strongest? Our allies are laughing at him. The Middle East is more unstable now than ever. North Korea is testing nukes having played him. The middle class continues to shrink. How is he the strongest?
AJ0201...………...Error...……….mistake............wrong. We are obviously the strongest. The allies aren't laughing......they are uncomfortable at a United States President asserting himself...…….remember how Obumer gave away the store. Our allies are uncomfortable. Haven't you noticed that Trump makes them pay their share......do their share...…….after 50 years of soaking anything and everything from the United States.
James, they were literally laughing at him a few weeks ago. We may be the strongest nation, but he isn’t the strongest President.
it ain't over until it's over
Shrink in what way? Moving up or down? Statistics!?
Small sample----The caller takes things too seriously. The Ping Poll is an interesting vehicle for local feedback. The number of respondents often depends on the topic.
How many---Pelosi must be senile. She wants to try and "appease" the Iranians. The Iranians see appeasement as weakness. She needs to read a little middle east history. They only respond to strength. Trump knows that but the Democrats haven't a clue.
Or maybe they see it as a chance for peace in the area. By the way appeasement is a reply to a demand. List Iran's demands. And don't give that false flag canard about giving them back their own money after diplomacy stopped them from nuclear development which I notice they have said they will now do, Thanks donnie dip excrement.
the Mideast has been fighting each other for eons...why even bother with them ??
Good question. Yet here we are, closer to war with Iran than ever, at least since ‘79.
Escape artist----Funny that those who make these false accusations against Trump cannot come up with a list of wrongdoings. They have drank the Kool-Aid.
He withheld money from Ukraine so they would investigate Biden. Abuse of power. He solicited an investigation from China to Biden. Abuse of power. He welcomed election interference from Russia in 2016. He is withholding subpoenaed documents from congress. That’s obstruction. These are all facts not in dispute.
NO he just said China SHOULD.. your opinion is totally flawed.. you should NOT read the news AT ALL !!!! any reasonable person would withhold everything from the House haha
His job is to protect Americans, not suggest a hostile foreign government “should” investigate a citizen.
Reasonable people don't break the law.
ALL politicians are crooks, get used to it ..includes the Bidens
aj0201...………..you're looking in the mirror again. All those "facts" are coming out of your back pocket.
You’re blind as a mole.
No the list was created by trump's own actions which you ignorantly deny.
We’re all going to die soon, and there’s no sequel.
Yep.
In a 17 year span, the World Health Organization (who will no doubt be branded as “ “leftist”" by the usual crowd) reports that of 3 billion children treated with polio vaccine 760 contracted the disease. 760/3,000,000,000 is 0.000000253%.
There isn’t much in this world more effective than polio vaccine.
Except the original context was ALL vaccines, vaj. Polio vaccine deaths and disfigurement was only one example cited of the false promises of vaccine 'safety', it wasn't the entire point of discussion.
It's probably too late for vaj, but anyone else interested, see 'Vaxxed' or Google: 'Vaccine Dangers'... [huh]
You’re right. But show us then what vaccines are unsafe. You use the movie “Vaxxed” as a source but Andrew Wakefield had his license stripped for falsifying research. His coauthors pulled their name from his work. And “Vaxxed” doesn’t do anything but show anecdotal information essentially about MMR vaccine and autism. Wakefield’s science hasn’t been reproduced by any scientists in subsequent research. And YOUR contention is that unvaccinated kids pose no risk to vaccinated kids and that shows a serious lack of understanding how vaccines work. Houdini Harry is right. They’re not 100%. But we used to have hundreds of thousands of people with polio, measles, mumps, small pox, etc and those diseases are virtually gone from developed countries.
I will say that I believe there is a growing number of autism cases being identified. However, there are two things to consider. First is that we know more about autism spectrum disorders and are able to diagnose more accurately. Secondly, and an unfortunate side effect of greater knowledge, there are practitioners that over diagnose autism, calling every kid that is a little weird or socially awkward as “on the spectrum.” But this has never been linked to vaccines by any scientific standard.
parental drug use, both prescribed and illegal, has also been associated with autism in children
That’s true, not vaccines though.
After all the LSD, Opium, and Speed, and bales of pot I smoked as a young man my 48 Year old daughter should have been a vegetable.
Why am I not surprised WUSSY that you are another conspiracy loving anti-vaxxer?
Dilly: we can see the results>>(quote)"After all the LSD, Opium, and Speed, and bales of pot I smoked"
no vaccine is perfect, no person is perfect, no auto is perfect, no aj or Colo is perfect.. etc
Definitely cognitive dissonant conservative are always wrong.
Wishing the State to take over our School System is like jumping out of the frying pan into the fire. The real solution is to retain local control, while defunding the extravagant spending practices of the current local yokels running the show here, & letting them know we only care about our children's education, NOT 'keeping up with the Jones's' with new, fancy, expensive Kansas City school buildings, & capital building projects. JUST EDUCATE OUR KIDS. Hello? SJSD? Anybody listening..? [whistling]
The St Joseph School Board has closed the door...…….all they want is your money and again, they want more. They are not about to pay attention to the folks who put up that money
'Keep Them Home' wrote:
"... This comment is to all the parents who don’t want to get their children immunized and have their shots to go to school. Why don’t they just home-school them? That way they don’t cause a risk for other kids..."
But why are the 'other kids' at risk if they HAD their shots..? You mean their shots didn't work, then..? That's what it sounds like you are saying. If they had their shots, why are they still 'at risk'..? [whistling][whistling][whistling][whistling][tongue_smile]
My university Microbiology professor AND course textbook CONFIRM that many people CAUGHT Polio FROM the polio vaccine. RUINED their lives. TRUE HISTORY.
See the award-winning film, 'Vaxxed' & 'Vaxxed II'. First lauded by DeNiro, then reviled & suppressed, after he was told to 'keep quiet or else'... [whistling]
How many is “many?” And you describe this in past tense. We still vaccinate for polio in this world. How many get vaccine derived cases per year now?
Ask your BS questions to someone who cares to sift thru your tripe. I deal in facts.
Hahaha! Scientists do believe in facts. Rate of occurrence is a fact that scientists would want to know. Otherwise you’re dealing in anecdotal evidence, not very scientific. Did you microbiology professor forget to teach you that? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
My university Microbiology professor & textbook are far smarter than YOU. [beam][lol]
Your textbook is “smarter?” 🤣🤣🤣. How is an inanimate object “smarter” than a person? It might more informative than a person, but it can’t be smarter. Didn’t you learn that during your two supposed science degrees? 🧐
Can't answer a question with no answer WUSSY.
'Payment Scam'
Calling Democrats Socialists is accurate. Forced single-payer health care IS Socialist. Claiming it will be more expensive than our current system is True. Paying for industries you don't want will never be cheaper than paying for none.
Selective response: Hmmmm. . .
'Joe Biden Brags At New World Order CFR Meeting About Withholding Aid To Ukraine To Force Firing Of Prosecutor Who Was Investigating His Son, Hunter'
"...I said, nah,... we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you have no authority. You’re not the president. The president said—I said, call him. (Laughter.) I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a b*tch. (Laughter.) He got fired..." [whistling][ohmy]
Vaj intentionally omits the 'context' that Biden's ne'r-do-well son, Hunter was being investigated by the prosecutor that Daddy got FIRED... [whistling]
He was being investigated? You got proof of that? Are you a Russian bot?
Standard Leftist strategy when wrong- Accused opponent of 'Russian Collusion' [beam]
Well, you’re promoting a Russian disinformation conspiracy theory.
He isn't smart enough to be a bot.
It's actually a Democrat disinformation conspiracy theory.
“I want the Iranians to know that if I’m the president, we WILL attack Iran.." hiLIARy Clinton (during Presidential debates) [cool]
Out of context comrade.
I'm not your komrade, dufus.
Definitely voting for Josh Hawley AGAIN![cool][thumbup]
'Hillary Clinton Named Chancellor of Belfast University' [beam][lol][lol][lol][tongue_smile] Hellfast..? [innocent]
How many: Wow what a deep thinker.
Go back to hiding loafer. When you opinion means anything to me is when pigs will lay eggs.
Go east: You do!
Long gone: Don't let the city limit sign smack you on your ASSociation.
munchman will meet you in Oregon.
That IS munchman.
exactly.
I am munchman you bleeding fools. Donald trump our savior 2020, 2024 2028. I just sit back and watch the daily tussel to see who can say the dumbest thing on the right. Why should I engage with people who are incapable of admitting the truth because of their cognitive dissonance? WUSSY, Loafer, Jiminy, and Auntie Bee don't collectively have enough brain cells to make a child's brain.
This is Exactly.
'The Democrat 2020 Election Platform' (according to Liberals)
1.) Tear Down the U.S. Security Border Wall.
2.) Killing Babies at the Time of Birth is Okay.
3.) Let Illegal Aliens Vote & Get Welfare.
4.) Drag Queens Can Teach Children They're Probably Gaye & Don't Know It Yet.
5.) Erase Memories of Democrat Racism in America.
6.) Eliminate the Electoral College.
7.) Bring Back the pro-globalist NAFTA & the Trans-Pacific Trade Agreements.
8.) You Must Pay HIGH Taxes For Imaginary, unproven, 'man-made' Climate Change.
9.) God Doesn't Care How You Live Your Life.
10.) Identity-Politics (Racial/Gender/Class/Religious Division) is GOOD.
11.) People Who NEVER Owned Slaves Must Pay 'Reparations' to People Who Never WERE Slaves.
12.) Guns Are Evil, Not the People Who Murder.
13.) Free Speech is GOOD As Long As You Say What WE Want.
14.) Our Opponents Are Guilty Until Proven Innocent.
15.) We Hate Donald Trump.
16.) hiLIARy is our Demagogue.
17.) Let the 16 Year-Olds Vote For Us.
18.) Let the Convicted Felons in Prison Vote For Us.
19.) If Elected We'll Promise to Give You Free Stuff.
Your ignorance doesn't get any wiser with repetition.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexually-oriented language or name calling.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. This includes name calling.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, but please do not copy and paste from other websites.