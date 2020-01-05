Escape artist

Donald Trump is the one getting the free ride, not the Clintons. The bad guy has been exposed for his bad deeds, the Republicans just refuse to punish him, which no one else would ever have gotten away with.

Small sample

Why do you feel it’s beneficial to print the local ping poll when the total votes are such a minimal amount? Today’s number: 75.

Editor’s note: We’ve never suggested that the results reflect a scientific sample. It’s simply a slice of public opinion for those who choose to participate.

Long gone

The way the city continues to promote homelessness with all the shelters, free meals, and now known as a marijuana friendly city, my wife and I have decided as a new year’s resolution to leave this backward city by year’s end. So long and good luck.

Selective response

It amazes me that the president would accept and act so quickly on intelligence reports concerning the Iranian general’s plans for some sort of attack, and yet reject those same intelligence agencies’ reports on Soviet effort to disrupt our elections. Makes you wonder, doesn’t it.

Payment plan

Calling Democrats socialists is fake news to scare voters. Single-payer health care is not socialism. Claiming it will be more expensive than our current system is also a lie. Paying two industries will never be cheaper than paying for just one.

How many?

This question is for Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat who’s Speaker of the House. She stated that President Trump’s actions and taking out this Iranian general was disproportionate. It’s known that (the general) has been responsible for at least 500 or 600 American deaths. I just wonder in her opinion how many does he have to be responsible for before he would need to be taken out?

Go east

If I wanted to live in a country that only had one party rule, I’d live in Russia.

Volunteer service

To stupid lawmakers, these military people today volunteer to go into service, unlike some previous circumstances. Years ago, they were drafted and had no choice to put their life at risk for this country.

Greater need

Tucker Carlson says in New York now if they arrest people for violent crimes — rape, assault, burglary — they just let them go. They don’t want anybody to have to post bail or anything, they just turn them loose. And they wonder why we need the Second Amendment. We’re going to need it even more in the next few years.