Change is good

I totally agree with the traffic signal changes that are being proposed. I’ve always thought that after business hours they should be changed to yellow, at least later in the evening. But I also think there’s a lot of other intersections in town that could be changed to four-way stops to save people from sitting for minutes, waiting for changes when no one is coming.

Stay out

I think Congress needs to back off and look at what they’re doing. They haven’t done a damn thing since President Donald Trump got elected except these witch hunts. They need to leave the man alone, he’s doing a good job. Stay out of the war effort.

Collision course

I totally disagree with all the new stop signs that are planned for Downtown. People do mostly stop at stoplights, but stop signs they don’t. Then there’ll be terrific wrecks all over the place, and who wants to stop 10 times to get the City Hall?

Just wait

We need to re-educate the public on how to stop and yield to the right at a stop sign. Half these idiots in town don’t know how to stop and yield. It’s going to create nothing but a big mess. So please, before they do this, turn them all flashing red, monitor it for a couple of weeks and see what happens.

Let us know

St. Joseph School District, how about publishing the graduation rate at Hillyard Technical Center, Central, Benton, Lafayette, St. Joe Christian, LeBlond for the last 10 years? Why is this important?

Editor’s note: The St. Joseph School District isn’t responsible for the graduation rates at St. Joseph Christian and Bishop LeBlond high schools.

Always two, there are

People call in and say the Republicans created a monster with Trump. That’s not correct. The monster was created by former President Barack Obama and his administration, because they either don’t like or don’t understand rural areas and wanted to hammer us all the time. Trump is simply a reaction to Obama.

Snowflakes melt

It appears that “It’s your call” has become a daily campaign supporter of the far left. When President Trump is re-elected, you snowflakes will blow away in the wind.

True costs

I’m not against teachers making more money, but everyone advocating for it should remember, every dollar that a teacher is paid, 12.5 cents on top of that goes into the Teachers Retirement Fund. So when you add $4,000 a year, you’re adding more than the $4,000. Add 12.5% to that, then you will see the true costs.

Not so peaceful

Why is it a guy plays his stereo too loud inside the house, the police get called and he’s got to turn his stereo down, night or day. But people can sit in front of other people’s houses with their radios booming and everything else, and that’s OK? Whatever happened to disturbing the peace law?